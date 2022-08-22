Read full article on original website
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
flatlandkc.org
Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’
Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ktvo.com
Governor Parson visits Kirksville to promote September special session
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Truman State University on Thursday in Kirksville to talk about the special session he has called for on September 6. The special session will give lawmakers a chance to vote on two legislations that would be groundbreaking for...
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
ktvo.com
Missouri Attorney General, U.S. Senate candidate condemns student loan forgiveness
ATLANTA, Mo. — A U.S. Senate candidate from Missouri is speaking out against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Biden announced on Wednesday that he will be fulfilling his campaign promise of forgiving $10,000 for U.S. citizens making less than $125,000 a year and $20,000 for individuals with Pell grants.
ksmu.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
ktvo.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — One of the three candidates running for Iowa governor stopped in Ottumwa on Thursday. Libertarian Rick Stewart is a native Iowan. He was born in Postville, Iowa and is currently living in Cedar Rapids. His great grandfather came to Iowa in 1853 and now his family...
ktvo.com
Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights. Their...
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)
The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot
A Jefferson City woman who works with a national anti-drug organization filed a lawsuit last week to block an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana from the Missouri ballot. The post Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
