KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
flatlandkc.org

Meet Jessica Piper: Missouri’s ‘Dirt Road Democrat’

Jessica Piper wipes the sweat off of her brow and knocks on the 50th door of the morning. She’s painfully aware that someone on the other side may hate her politics, but it’s more likely that no one answers. Either way, she leaves a flyer asking them to...
MISSOURI STATE
#Missouri#Marijuana#Politics#Law#Associated Press
gladstonedispatch.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Missouri

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — One of the three candidates running for Iowa governor stopped in Ottumwa on Thursday. Libertarian Rick Stewart is a native Iowan. He was born in Postville, Iowa and is currently living in Cedar Rapids. His great grandfather came to Iowa in 1853 and now his family...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights. Their...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
CJ Coombs

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
COLUMBIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE

