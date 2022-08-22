Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO