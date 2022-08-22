ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

thevalleyadvantage.com

Wright Center seeks applications

A Wright Center for Community Health and National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement initiative that was formed to address a critical national shortage of professionals is accepting applications beginning Sept. 6 for the spring 2023 semester. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13. The collaboration educates and trains students over...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WBRE

End of an era: 102-year-old school closes

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elementary school in Luzerne County is closed for good after serving the community for more than 100 years. Our media partners at the Times Leader tell Eyewitness News the Wyoming Valley West School Board made the closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary in Kingston official Wednesday night during a special […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Nursing home strike expected next week in NEPA

Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted yesterday to notify some nursing home administrators across the state they plan to strike next week. They include, Comprehensive Healthcare, Guardian Healthcare and Priority Healthcare. The union representing nurses and health care workers will send unfair labor practice strike notices for the action to begin September 2nd unless an agreement is reached before then. Facilities in our area include, Guardian Healthcare in Taylor, Guardian Elder Care at Nanticoke, The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre and the Gardens at East Mountain in Plains Township. Union workers are seeking improved staffing and care among other items.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NBC New York

Polio Detected in Another NY County's Wastewater This Month as Virus Spreads

The polio outbreak in New York is spreading, with virus now being detected in wastewater samples from another county both last month and this month. The state Health Department said Friday that four samples from Sullivan County, two from July and two from August, tested positive for the type of virus that can cause paralytic polio.
Newswatch 16

Move-in day at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Hands were full, bins were stacked, and car trunks packed; all signs of college move-in day at East Stroudsburg University. "I'm pretty excited. Excited to start school again. It's nice to be back and going to class," incoming freshman Julia Frawley said. "I have done...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Home nurse accused of stealing pills from patient

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home health nurse is facing charges filed Tuesday that allege she stole prescription tablets from a patient in Plains Township. According to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Diane F. Ellingsen, 61, of Lake Ariel, became a home health nurse for a patient in Plains Township in March […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna police and counselors team up

SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken resigns

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed he submitted his resignation Thursday, a week after he had presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. The coroner said he must work every day to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Herald-Record

Port Jervis graduate comes home to run the schools

PORT JERVIS — Thirty-seven years after graduation, a Port Jervis graduate is coming home to run the schools. To John Bell, this is a pivotal time in the history of the school district as the district is going through its largest capital project. Meanwhile, it is time to help students get back on track after more than two years of the pandemic.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Pocono Update

Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Milford couple starts fund to address prevalent community needs

When Milford residents Peter and Kathy Maio retired in 2019, they decided to make their Gold Key home their permanent, year-round residence. They like the area, they enjoy the outdoor recreation it offers and felt at home here. But they wanted to do more than just live, ski and hike...
MILFORD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT prepares for winter with job fair in the Poconos

STROUD TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is preparing for winter. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a job fair in Monroe County next week. Officials are looking to hire truck drivers, mechanics and clerks for the winter, with same-day interviews and job offers, PennDOT said. Applicants should bring their resume,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fire in Luzerne County. Fire crews responded to the home along Chestnut Street in Hanover Township around noon on Wednesday. Officials say everyone inside at the time made it out OK. A neighbor named Henry says...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

