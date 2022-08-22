ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
RILEY, IN
walls102.com

Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Riley, IN
WTHI

Eastbound Interstate 70 reopens after crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened just before 6:00 Friday morning. The lanes were closed at around 4:30 due to a crash just east of the State Road 46 exit. Indiana State Police told us traffic was backed up for miles while the accident...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

3 Indiana State students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured

RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, and two others were injured, university officials confirmed. According to officials with the Terre Haute Police Department, five people, all of whom are believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle, WXIN-TV reported.
Curt Mallory
WCIA

Our Town Chrisman: United Prairie

United Prairie was formed in 1996, when Unity Grain and Grand Prairie Cooperative combined their crop production divisions in order to serve their customers more efficiently. In 1997, Monticello Grain added their crop production division to United Prairie. At that point, United Prairie operated four retail locations at Pierson, Ivesdale, White Heath, and Tolono.
CHRISMAN, IL
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Paris man dead following mowing accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Our Town Chrisman: Chrisman Farm Center

Chrisman Farm Center is a local family owned dealership. In todays world most dealerships are becoming large corporations with numerous locations. Being a local family owned dealership they know the value of the customers they serve and enjoy being a part of the community. Chrisman Farm Center. 22057 IL Hwy...
CHRISMAN, IL
WCIA

Auto shop donates $73.7k to high school tech group

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A recent donation will give students in Mattoon a chance to build and drive a full-size, street legal electric vehicle as a classroom project. Pilson Automotive Center donated almost $74,000 to Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 and LIFT Central Illinois. This will enable the purchase of a Switch Electric Vehicle […]
MATTOON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
newschannel20.com

Man finds son pinned under mower in deadly accident

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is dead after a tragic farm mowing accident in Edgar County. The Edgar County Coroner's Office says the man's father found him pinned underneath a mower just after midnight Thursday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Grant Blue, of rural Paris. Upon...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL

