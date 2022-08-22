Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
Naomi Watts Stars In Creepy Trailer For 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake
Naomi Watts stars as a masked woman in Amazon’s new horror flick, Goodnight Mommy. The upcoming film is a remake of an 2014 Austrian psychological thriller of the same name. Goodnight Mommy follows two young boys (played by Big Little Lies stars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who visit their mother's country home. When they arrive, they’re greeted by a woman whose face is wrapped in bandages, which she explains is the result of recent cosmetic surgery. In the first trailer for the film, Watts says, “I hate that you have to see me like this, but there’s nothing to be afraid of.”
NYLON
Adam Driver & Greta Gerwig Confront Disaster In 'White Noise' Trailer
Filmmakers have been trying to adapt Don DeLillo’s award-winning 1985 postmodern novel, White Noise, for years, with little success. Now, Noah Baumbach has taken on the task, creating a film based on the book for Netflix that stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (who also happens to be Baumbach’s wife).
NYLON
Olivia Wilde Shut Down Pay Disparity Rumors On 'Don't Worry Darling' Set
Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, is shaping up to be the buzziest film of the year. The eerie trailer and star-studded cast whipped up a media storm on its own, but with rumors and controversy about the production have thrown the film into the spotlight, as well. In a new interview with Variety, Wilde addressed all the gossip — from allegations of pay disparity among the film’s stars to her supposedly fraught relationship with Pugh.
These 15 Actors Were Down To Their Last Dollars Before They Scored Huge Hollywood Roles
Sometimes you have to hit a low point before you can make it to the top!
RELATED PEOPLE
NYLON
How Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit" Became The Melancholic Hit Of The Summer
Steve Lacy’s second album, Gemini Rights, was the first album he’s recorded on something other than a phone or computer. While the 24-year-old artist has been active in the music scene since before he graduated high school – known first as the guitarist and vocalist for the band The Internet before working with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Vampire Weekend – the release of his sophomore album in mid-July signaled a new moment for Lacy, both in its sound and in the way it was produced. So far, it has paid off.
NYLON
Barbie Ferreira Quits 'Euphoria' After Two Seasons
Barbie Ferreira says she will not be returning to HBO’s Euphoria after two seasons. The actress shared the news on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, writing over a drawing of her character, Kat, by co-star Hunter Schafer:. “after four years of getting to embody the most special and...
NYLON
Kim Kardashian Is Using Her Influence To Bring Back The Side Part
The Kardashians have more social capital than is imaginable— so much so that pop culture seems to pretty much orbit around their family When Kim and Kylie made it clear they didn’t approve of Instagram’s pivot to video content, Instagram took some notes. Now, Kim Kardashian is using her power as the ultimate influencer to bring back a hairstyle the internet claimed to have left behind.
NYLON
Chloe Cherry And Betsey Johnson Celebrate A New Decade & More Party Photos You Missed
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYLON
Gucci's New Campaign Recreated Scenes From Stanley Kubrick Films
After debuting its Fall 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week back in February, Gucci has finally dropped its accompanying campaign on Thursday, Aug. 25, titled Exquisite. Visualized by none other than Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, the photo and video series not only includes key silhouettes from the luxury brand’s latest runway show but also features its surprise collaboration with Adidas, as well. The campaign also pays homage to renowned filmmaker Stanley Kubrick and his most celebrated works over his career.
NYLON
‘Summer House’ Star Paige DeSorbo Is Very Picky About Her Beauty Products
Reality TV is a guilty pleasure (or just a pleasure, depending how you look at it) because it gives viewers a voyeuristic peek into other people’s lives. Bravo’s Summer House has a little extra dose of reality — unlike many other reality shows, it doesn’t only have a camera crew following people and leaving at the end of the day, there are cameras mounted on the ceiling at all times, leaving little space for the cast to have a private moment. This, of course, gives us a lot of insight into the people we’re watching, including cast member Paige DeSorbo, who has been recording her summers for public consumption for the past four years on the series. Through appearing on Summer House she’s shared so much of her life, from her relationships and friendships to her well-planned outfits.
NYLON
K-Pop Artists & Fans Mark 10 Years Of Magic At KCON 2022
A decade down the line, the largest Korean culture and music festival in North America is still making fans — and artists — feel seen. “It was definitely worth it. Worth the 2,200 bucks,” laughs Larry Zheng. The 20-year-old attendee is referring to the Prestige tickets he bought for the largest Korean culture and music festival in North America — KCON — which took place on August 19-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. A self-proclaimed “JYP Nation fan,” Zheng mostly came to see girl group ITZY, but his top-tier purchase granted him full access to the three days of convention. Alongside preferred GA spots for the two nights of concerts, Zheng also scored meet and greets with all of the performing artists, red carpet attendance, exclusive merchandise, and many other benefits. “It was the best experience of my life,” he says.
NYLON
Olivia Rodrigo Wore A Vintage Corset & Pleated Mini Skirt To Perform With Billy Joel
Olivia Rodrigo is finally living out her Sour dreams. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the 19-year-old singer made a surprise appearance midway through Billy Joel's concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fellow Rodrigo fans know that this is a huge moment for the pop star, as she mentioned her admiration for Joel in her hit single “deja vu” over a year ago, referencing his 1983 classic “Uptown Girl.”
Comments / 0