Xanthea “Thea” Dieter, age 28, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. Thea was born May 25, 1994, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Yancy Dieter and Chauntel Niederklopfer. She was a 2015 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School. Thea had her favorite movies that she loved to watch. She enjoyed music and found it very soothing to her.

