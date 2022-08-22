Read full article on original website
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
insideevs.com
Meyers Starts Taking $500 Deposits For Manx 2.0 Electric Buggy
Last week, the Meyers Manx made a spectacular comeback in modernized, all-electric form at the Monterey Car Week. Mind you, the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric comes from the same company that brought us the original Volkswagen Beetle-based Manx, and it's actually only its second product after the first-generation Manx. After...
insideevs.com
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
America's First Rimac Nevera Is Utterly Stunning
After a lengthy and rigorous development program, Rimac has finally started delivering the 1,914-horsepower Nevera supercar to excited customers. Company CEO and namesake Mate Rimac recently took us on a video tour of the production facility, proudly showing us car #000, a Callisto Green Nevera that will remain with the company as a demonstrator and marketing tool.
teslarati.com
White Tesla Model Y units are taking over Gigafactory Texas’ holding lots
It appears that Tesla Gigafactory Texas’ paint shop is ramping well. As per recent aerial footage of the complex, it appears that white Tesla Model Y units are starting to populate Giga Texas’ holding lots. Gigafactory Texas is the company’s newest vehicle production facility, and it is also...
torquenews.com
The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today
Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Lists These Used Two-Row Midsized SUVs as the Best in Fuel Economy
Looking for a used SUV that will save you on fuel, but is still large enough for hauling both passengers and cargo? Now might be a good time to take a look at two-row 5-year-old SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative to other used vehicles per Consumer Reports latest listing of these fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommended today.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
teslarati.com
Lucid factory set to expand three-fold following $113.5M county investment
Lucid Motor’s (NASDAQ: LCID) production facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, is set to expand three-fold after Pinal County purchased 1,400 additional acres of land from 14 property owners for $113.5 million. The Lucid site is currently around 600 acres. The land lease agreement from Pinal County will bring Lucid’s...
teslarati.com
Read: Tesla’s full cease-and-desist letter to The Dawn Project over its anti-FSD campaign
After weeks of Dan O’Dowd’s The Dawn Project aggressively pushing its new anti-FSD ad, Tesla has sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the campaign be stopped immediately. A full copy of Tesla’s cease-and-desist letter was recently shared online courtesy of FSD Beta tester @WholeMarsCatalog. As could be seen...
How Easily Will a Ford Bronco Flip Over?
Does the Ford Bronco have a high rollover risk? Let's see how easily the Ford Bronco flips over and how safe it is. The post How Easily Will a Ford Bronco Flip Over? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Price of a Fully Loaded 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Might Surprise You
We did the math for you go-big-or-go-home buyers who want to know how much a fully loaded 2023 Subaru Crosstrek costs. The post The Price of a Fully Loaded 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Get around town faster on an electric rideable from Best Buy
This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. The quickest way from point A to point B is a straight line. When you need to transport yourself from one place to another, a straight line isn’t always possible. That’s what makes having a vehicle of some sort such a privilege. But if a new car is out of your budget at this point in time, an electric rideable could be the answer. There is a huge array of Best Buy electric rideable devices that can get you from one place to another.
teslarati.com
Tesla shared a fresh look at its Dojo AI supercomputer at Hot Chips 34
Tesla shared a fresh look at its Dojo AI supercomputer at the Hot Chips 34 (HC34) conference, according to to Serve The Home which attended the conference. Tesla held two talks at the conference: one on the microarchitecture of Dojo and another one on Dojo’s System-on-Wafer solution. Tesla recently...
No Reserve 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
427Stingray.com announces first NO RESERVE consignment!. With 427Stingray Corvette Auctions starting the last week of August, the team at 427Stingray.com have a lot to be excited about as consignments are really starting to roll in. The first of two No Reserve auctions were consigned last week. This NO RESERVE 1964...
2 Excellent 2022 Midsize Sedans That Consumer Reports Predicts Owners Will Love
Consumer Reports' predicted owner satisfaction ratings show how most drivers will likely feel about their purchase. Here are two 2022 midsize sedans CR predicts owners will love. The post 2 Excellent 2022 Midsize Sedans That Consumer Reports Predicts Owners Will Love appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Canada makes sense: Canadian Minister emphasizes auto industry’s new “supplier of choice” [Opinion]
Tesla Giga Canada is starting to make more sense. At the 2022 Shareholders Round-Up, Elon Musk announced that Tesla might share the location of its next gigafactory by the end of the year. Musk teased that Canada could be a potential location. Just last week, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science,...
InTech Unveils New O-V-R Line Of Travel Trailers
InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.
