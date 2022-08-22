ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wtmj.com

5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
RACINE, WI
treksplorer.com

10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Students return to Milwaukee on Marquette move-in day

MILWAUKEE — It's time for the return of thousands of students to Milwaukee's downtown. On Wednesday, eager incoming students moved into the nine dorms on Marquette's campus. "Marquette is ready for them. We're excited for a great four years for them," Dr. Xavier Cole told WISN 12 News Wednesday morning. "We want them to really enjoy our city. It's not just about Marquette, it's about our interaction with our city."
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

On-Stage Protest Leads Marquette To Postpone 2022 Convocation Ceremony

The Black Student Council at Marquette University says it protested during the school’s convocation ceremony Thursday in response to the elimination of the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Marquette officials say the ceremony for the incoming freshman class will be rescheduled. The BSC says it is “absurd” that there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday

MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
MUKWONAGO, WI
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Milwaukee Tool Opens Wisconsin Plant Focused on "Hand Tool Innovation"

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Manufacturing company Milwaukee Tool celebrated the opening...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Wisconsin State Patrol in the race for best-looking cruiser contest

MILWAUKEE — The American Association of State Troopers is holding its ninth annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle in the nation. The Milwaukee Art Museum is this year's background for Wisconsin's patrol cruiser and motorcycle competition picture. You can view all the contenders and cast your...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISN

Five people shot in Racine near State and Prospect

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police responded to a shooting Friday at 02:30 a.m. near State and Prospect streets. Five people were shot, four males and one female. Three were transported to Milwaukee. Their status is unknown at this time and no arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing. Racine...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays

MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Doors Open Milwaukee back in person this year

MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee will take place Sept. 24 and 25 and will be in-person. More than 100 locations around the city will be showcased, including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee's neighborhoods. New sites this year include Fiserv Forum, Komatsu...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee

What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
MILWAUKEE, WI

