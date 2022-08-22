ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Man dead in trailer fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Day said that Ballinger was with friends late Saturday night and early Sunday morning before going home around 2 a.m. At 5:30 later that morning, 911 operators received a call that led to firefighters being dispatched to the trailer. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived and was deemed a total loss after the fire was extinguished.

The preliminary results of Ballinger’s autopsy were not made publicly available and Day will be conducting a forensic autopsy later on Monday per investigative protocol. He is still investigating Ballinger’s death while the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Arson Investigations Division carries out their own investigation.

