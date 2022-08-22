Netflix's long-awaited adaptation of Resident Evil has been canceled following its first and only season. The Resident Evil series is one of the most famous franchises in gaming. It's a major pillar of the horror genre, influencing many other franchises to follow in its footsteps. The renowned franchise has been adapted for live-action multiple times with a financially successful series of films led by Mila Jovovich, a 2021 big screen reboot that followed the games a bit more closely, and the recent Netflix series. The Netflix series was not directly based on any of the games and instead tried to create a bit of a sequel or spin-off to Resident Evil 5. The series follows Albert Wesker, previously believed to be dead, and his two daughters in New Raccoon City before yet another outbreak occurs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO