Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish
11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
Resident Evil TV Series Canceled by Netflix After First Season
Netflix's long-awaited adaptation of Resident Evil has been canceled following its first and only season. The Resident Evil series is one of the most famous franchises in gaming. It's a major pillar of the horror genre, influencing many other franchises to follow in its footsteps. The renowned franchise has been adapted for live-action multiple times with a financially successful series of films led by Mila Jovovich, a 2021 big screen reboot that followed the games a bit more closely, and the recent Netflix series. The Netflix series was not directly based on any of the games and instead tried to create a bit of a sequel or spin-off to Resident Evil 5. The series follows Albert Wesker, previously believed to be dead, and his two daughters in New Raccoon City before yet another outbreak occurs.
She-Hulk Episode 2 Establishes a Major Tie to Shang-Chi
Marvel fans can rest easy because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally rested the case of the missing Abomination! The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 timeline has been hard to pin down after the big time jump in Avengers: Endgame, and one scene, in particular, has been confusing fans: How and when did The Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong) have their little cage match fight as seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Speaks Out on Fan-Favorite Actor's Controversial Exit
On Wednesday, Law & Order: SVU fans were hit with some disappointing news when Kelli Giddish revealed that she is exiting the long-running series during the upcoming Season 24, having played fan-favorite detective Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons on the series after joining in 2011. Now, series showrunner David Graziano is speaking out, calling Giddish's exit "more complex" than it appears and complimenting Giddish as one of the "finest industry professionals" they've come across in their career.
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars
Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season
Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
She-Hulk Acknowledges Biggest Plot Hole of Eternals
In a cinematic universe as large as the MCU, it's no surprise that there are some so-called plot holes, little pockets of plot and storytelling details that don't quite line up from film to film and series to series. In some cases, it's less a situation of genuine "plot holes" and more simply something isn't addressed in that particular narrative, but when it comes to a major element of Eternals, the absence of any acknowledgement at all has started to feel like a pretty big issue. How, in the second episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans finally see that issue addressed, albeit minimally.
‘Star Trek’ Cast and Creator’s Ashes Will Be Flown to Space for ‘Graveyard Orbit’
The late stars of “Star Trek: The Original Series” will live long and prosper in space, thanks to a pioneering new mission. After legendary “Star Trek” actress and NASA collaborator Nichelle Nichols died in July 2022 at age 89, memorial spaceflight organization Celestis contacted Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson about her remains being put into orbit. Named after the fictional U.S.S. Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” series that premiered in 1966, Celestis’ “Enterprise” mission involves a rocket named “Vulcan” that will transport Nichols, along with other “Star Trek” co-stars’ ashes, into space, as reported by Universe Today. The launch is scheduled...
"This Comeback Is Just Another Punch In The Stomach" — We Spoke To An Expert About Johnny Depp's Return And The Impact It Could Have On Survivors
"This comeback is just another punch in the stomach."
Stallone: Samaritan is a "Cautionary Tale" About Superheroes
Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan is coming to Prime Video this week, marking the first time the superstar has taken a starring role in a superhero movie. The movie is a gritty, darker take on superhero universes than fans might be used to after a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe dominance, and it seems like that's what attracted Stallone to the role. The actor, whose characters in movies like Rocky, Rambo, and Demolition Man have long bordered on the superhuman anyway, took the opportunity of headlining Samaritan and used it to humanize and de-mythologize the concept of the superhero a bit.
Dragon Ball's Creator Shares Review of Super Hero
Akira Toriyama first created Dragon Ball in the 1980s, but has been a part of the Shonen franchise throughout its entire history. Helping to create the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to share his thoughts on the finished product. The movie has taken a decidedly different approach to the series by focusing on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta to tackle the return of the Red Ribbon Army and protect the Earth from an even larger threat.
