Detroit, MI

Jerry Jones picks his Tyron Smith replacement, optimistic return outlook

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on First Take to name his replacement for the injured Tyron Smith. The importance of whoever will fill Tyron Smith’s shoes for the Dallas Cowboys at left tackle can not be overstated. Dallas hasn’t made it past the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs since Dak Prescott became their starting quarterback, and it’ll be incredibly tricky to do so this year without a capable player blocking Prescott’s blind spot.
Cowboys: Andrew Whitworth dispels rumors of Dallas interest

The Dallas Cowboys will be without former All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith until at least December, if they’re lucky. In his steed, they need a replacement. The internal answer to replace Smith appears to be Connor McGovern, but Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to be inclined to go that route. First-round draft choice Tyler Smith could also receive the first opportunity.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling in KC Chiefs concussion protocol

If you were wondering where Marquez Valdes-Scantling was during the Chiefs’ last preseason game, he’s been placed in the team’s concussion protocol. The bad news is that the Kansas City Chiefs have a fair number of key players nursing some injuries right now. The good news is that they have more than two weeks before anyone absolutely needs to be healthy again when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 to open the NFL season.
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

