Classrooms in Columbus, Ohio, are empty on 1st day back as teachers strike

Today was supposed to be back-to-school day in Ohio's largest school district. But just days before students were set to return to their classrooms in Columbus, Ohio, the district's teachers' union voted to strike. This came after multiple negotiations by the Board of Education and the union failed to produce a contract.
