Portland, OR

kptv.com

Boater abandons vessel on Columbia River after it catches fire near Gresham

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday afternoon, a boater was forced to abandon their vessel after it began to burn, according to Gresham Firefighters. Around 12:49 p.m., a firefighter rescue boat responded to reports of a boat on fire in the channel of the Columbia River east of the Chinook Landing boat ramp.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five narrowly escaped a house fire in northern Clark County early Friday morning. At about 1:21 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Northwest Hayes Road, east of Woodland. Officials said children in the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Powell Butte, OR
kptv.com

1 found dead below cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A hiker was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a hiker at the top of the trail called 911 and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
VANCOUVER, WA
eagledayton.com

Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff

ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
ESTACADA, OR
The Portland Mercury

Car Crashes Into Beloved Indonesian Restaurant Wajan

Early Sunday morning, the owners of East Portland Indonesian restaurant Wajan woke up to shocking news: Something had crashed into the restaurant's popular sprawling patio, splintering its bamboo fence and knocking out at least one support beam to the wood pergola. "Disbelief... shocked... speechless... what a nightmare!!!" Wajan chef/owner Feny...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Leave it for Beaver-West Linn family creates backyard habitat

A West Linn couple has watched as a family of beavers transformed their backyardThe backyard of Ryerson Schwark and Jennifer Gibbons in West Linn's Robinwood neighborhood looks a lot different today than it did when they moved in 20 years ago. While this is partly due to their recent efforts to remove invasive species from their property, several beavers bear most of the responsibility for the changes. Schwark and Gibbons' home on Trillium Drive backs up onto a small open space surrounding Trillium Creek. When they moved in, the area around the creek was more or less a drainage...
WEST LINN, OR
KXL

Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Dead In Shooting At McMinnville Assisted Living Home

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — A man died from a shooting outside the Vineyard Heights Assisted Living apartments on Tuesday afternoon. Residents were told there was somebody armed with a gun on the sidewalk and staff heard one gunshot. Neighboring businesses in a strip mall at 2nd Street and Hill Road went into lockdown.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

Toxic blooms on Vancouver Lake spur recreation, pet warnings

Public health officials issued a warning Wednesday about dangerous algae blooms in Vancouver Lake, urging people to keep their pets out of the water and advising against swimming and all other recreation on the lake. That includes motorized boats, kayaking, paddle-boarding, canoeing, water skiing and fishing in the lake, according...
VANCOUVER, WA
ijpr.org

Underground History visits with summer archaeology school at old fur-trading fort

It's been a long time since Fort Vancouver was built on the Columbia River, across from Portland. In fact, when the fort was young, there WAS no Portland, not for decades. This summer the fort area, a National Historic Site managed by the National Park Service, is the scene of a major archaeology dig, with students carefully combing the soil for items that can help us understand the people who occupied the site.
lacamasmagazine.com

Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty

Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
CAMAS, WA

