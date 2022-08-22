Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Gillum named year-round head coach of Banana Ball World Tour team
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas announced Thursday that Tyler Gillum has signed to stay in Savannah as the year-round head coach of the Banana Ball World Tour team. Gillum had coached the Bananas collegiate team over the past five years, guiding the Bunch to two Petitt Cup Championships and named a two-time CPL Coach of the Year.
WJCL
Savannah musician writes Championship Tribute Tune for Georgia Bulldogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It was a long wait, but for the first time since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs finished the season on top of the college football world. Now, as the Dawgs prepare to open their title defense, a Savannah musician has made a musical memento for Georgia football fans everywhere.
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 25
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball scores and highlights for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
WJCL
Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah Bananas leaving college league for full-time antics
The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plain League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we’ll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world.” The Bananas joined the summer league for college players in 2016, playing in historic Grayson Stadium after the departure of the city’s longtime minor league team. The amateur team was an immediate sensation, on and off the field. With antics that drew attention from national media and a team that won three CPL titles, including the last two, the Bananas have sold out every home game since their founding.
Savannah Bananas to play Banana Ball year round, leave Coastal Plain League
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas announced Wednesday that they intend to exclusively play their special brand of baseball, Banana Ball, starting with the 2023 season. Up until this point, the Bananas had mixed their schedule between a spring exhibition season, where they largely played under their special Banana Ball rules, and a summer […]
wtoc.com
Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro. He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside. Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Brenda Munoz, 15, was last seen Thursday night on Middleground Road. Police released a photo of Brenda Friday. No additional description was provided. If you have seen her or know...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
A Jazzman's Blues: Trailer released for Tyler Perry, Netflix film shot in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're getting our first look at a Tyler Perry film shot in the Savannah area. On Wednesday, the trailer was released for 'A Jazzman's Blues,' which was written, produced and directed by Perry and stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season. Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air...
WJCL
Day 1 of Marc Wilson Trial: Front seat passenger in the truck Haley Hutcheson was in testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. — On Wednesday, witness testimony started off day one of the trial of Marc Wilson. Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
WTGS
Police find no threat at Mercer Middle School after reports of weapon on campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After Campus Police Officers and the Savannah Police Department received reports of a weapon on campus at Mercer Middle School, a search found that there was no threat to the school. Officials said all buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Commissioner’s Cup returning to Liberty Co.
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday marks the return of a big rivalry football game in Liberty County. It’s the return of the Commissioner’s Cup. The rivalry between Liberty County High and Bradwell Institute is back in full force this year. This Friday, fans are expected to flock to Olvey Field here in Hinesville where one team will take home the coveted Commissioner’s Cup.
Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night
Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
WJCL
'How drunk can you be': Truck driver cross examined in Statesboro truck murder trial on day two
STATESBORO, Ga. — The big question of the day — was the truck driver drunk?. That's the question the defense team wants to know. It was in 2020 when Statesboro Police say Marc Wilson hit and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro. Wilson's attorneys claim...
WJCL
Eagles add non-conference games to future football schedule
STATESBORO, Ga. — Mark your calendars. Georgia Southern announced Wednesday the addition of Sam Houston and Charleston Southern to the Eagles' future non-conference football slate. The Eagles will host SHSU on Sept. 8, 2029, and CSU a week later, on Sept. 15, 2029. Georgia Southern will head to Texas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23-Year-Old Hunter Davis Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Effingham County (Effingham County, GA)
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Effingham County. According to Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Missing woman located, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
WJCL
"I thank God for him everyday": Rincon officer awarded Medal of Valor following attempted parade attack
RINCON, Ga. — The City of Rincon recognized a police officer for his heroics in stopping an individual from crashing into a parade with his vehicle during the city's Independence Day celebration. Anthony Ray Rodriguez, 38, is accused of driving around police barricades and speeding towards parade watchers who...
Water Lantern Festival coming to Savannah’s Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country. Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of […]
Comments / 6