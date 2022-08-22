ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Gillum named year-round head coach of Banana Ball World Tour team

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas announced Thursday that Tyler Gillum has signed to stay in Savannah as the year-round head coach of the Banana Ball World Tour team. Gillum had coached the Bananas collegiate team over the past five years, guiding the Bunch to two Petitt Cup Championships and named a two-time CPL Coach of the Year.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 911 call from parent leads to Savannah school placed on lockdown, search of grounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. SCCPSS issued the following statement following Friday's incident. "This morning, as a result of an allegation that a weapon was on campus at Mercer Middle received through the City of Savannah 911 call center, a multi-agency response was implemented to include our Campus Police Officers with support from Savannah Police Department. All buildings were searched with as little disruption to teaching and learning as possible. On completion of the search nothing was found and it was determined there was no threat to the school. The lockdown has been lifted and school remains on its regular operational schedule."
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

Savannah Bananas leaving college league for full-time antics

The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plain League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we’ll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world.” The Bananas joined the summer league for college players in 2016, playing in historic Grayson Stadium after the departure of the city’s longtime minor league team. The amateur team was an immediate sensation, on and off the field. With antics that drew attention from national media and a team that won three CPL titles, including the last two, the Bananas have sold out every home game since their founding.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Marc Wilson trial continues in Statesboro; driver of truck testifies

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial of Marc Wilson continues in Statesboro. He’s the man accused of firing his gun at a truck and killing a teenage passenger inside. Testimony in the prosecution’s case Thursday came from the medical examiner who performed Haley Hutcheson’s autopsy, the expert who examined Marc Wilson’s phone after the shooting, and the teenage driver of the pickup truck riding beside Wilson when he fired his gun.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Commissioner’s Cup returning to Liberty Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - This Friday marks the return of a big rivalry football game in Liberty County. It’s the return of the Commissioner’s Cup. The rivalry between Liberty County High and Bradwell Institute is back in full force this year. This Friday, fans are expected to flock to Olvey Field here in Hinesville where one team will take home the coveted Commissioner’s Cup.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Fight causes chaos at Memorial Stadium Friday night

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted Friday night at 10:05. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it stopped a fight before it happened at Memorial Stadium and circulating rumors caused the teams and fans to flee the stadium. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspects then fled into the stands causing panic among […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Eagles add non-conference games to future football schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. — Mark your calendars. Georgia Southern announced Wednesday the addition of Sam Houston and Charleston Southern to the Eagles' future non-conference football slate. The Eagles will host SHSU on Sept. 8, 2029, and CSU a week later, on Sept. 15, 2029. Georgia Southern will head to Texas...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing woman located, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Water Lantern Festival coming to Savannah’s Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country. Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of […]
SAVANNAH, GA

