The Garden Railway features Waterworks, Philly City Hall and other popular roadside attractions

 4 days ago
At Morris Arboretum's Garden Railway, new and vintage trains wind and bend their way past America's favorite roadside attractions.

It's a chance to see Randy's Donuts and the World's oldest and largest pecan.

The model railroad stretches a quarter mile long.

Along the way, you'll also see iconic Philadelphia landmarks, including a replica of the Museum of Art and the Betsy Ross House.

You can see the Waterworks along with intricate details on Independence Hall and City Hall's clocktower.

The displays are hand-crafted out of natural materials with willow wood used to support the bridges.

The trains have been running for 24 years, and for many, it's become a tradition.

"People who came as children to see the Garden Railway are now bringing their children back," says Vince Marrocco, Director of Horticulture.

The Garden Railway is included in the price of admission to the Arboretum.

It was originally the summer home of the iron manufacturing Morris family, and it became the Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania in 1932.

The Garden Railway: America's Roadside Attractions runs through October 10.

Morris Arboretum | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

100 E. Northwestern Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118

215-247-5777

Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Norristown-based clothing line suppling customers with items inspired by African culture

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Taking a leap of faith to pursue a passion -- that's exactly what a woman from Montgomery County did eight years ago by starting her own culture-inspired fashion line.D'IYANU is on the second floor of an industrial building in Norristown and is a design room and warehouse filled with one-of-a-kind pieces. "I always just wanted something that was a show stopper, that you stop and say wow, where did you get that?" owner Addie Elabor said. It was that desire to spark that same feeling in others that inspired Elabor to leave her job as a buyer for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
philasun.com

Trailblazing guitarist Monnette Sudler dies

Philadelphia and the jazz community is mourning the loss of legendary musician/composer/singer Monnette Sudler, who died last Sunday of cancer. According to WRTI.org, Sudler built her reputation on her ‘brisk and super-articulate style’ on the guitar during the 1970s. The SUN extends condolences to Ms. Sudler’s family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
