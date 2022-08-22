Scott Disick Fans Express Concern After Seeing ‘The Kardashians’ Star’s ‘Scary’ Car Crash Photos

Scott Disick was involved in a car accident over the weekend, and fans are showing concern for The Kardashians star. Here’s what happened and what fans are saying about Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children.

Scott Disick | Zak Bennett/AFP via Getty Images

Scott Disick flipped his Lamborghini in a car accident

Us Weekly reported that on Sunday, Aug. 21, Scott Disick was involved in a car crash. According to the publication, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed that the reality star was driving, and he was the only person involved in the accident.

The 39-year-old Talentless founder was driving in a neighborhood near Calabasas when he collided with a stone mailbox, causing his Lamborghini to flip. Disick was alone in the car, and although he cut his head in the accident, he refused medical attention.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Fans are worried about Scott Disick after seeing photos of his car accident

Scott Disick fans are reacting to photos from the scene of the car accident in a Reddit thread titled, “A pic of Scott’s car accident.” The post included a picture of the vehicle after the collision, which landed on its side and looked severely damaged.

Some fans questioned the official statement that alcohol was not involved in the incident. “So he must’ve been speeding or under the influence?” one fan wrote. “You don’t just flip a car like that with no other cars involved unless there’s something going on.”

Others defended the reality star with responses like, “I think it was due to speeding then hitting a stone mailbox,” and, “Don’t have to be under the influence. Speed does this.”

Many expressed concern for Disick’s mental and physical well-being. “God, this is sad. Even if he wasn’t on something or drunk, which I think is unlikely, speeding like that in the middle of a gated community is insane behavior,” one fan wrote. “Like, you’re not worried about your own well being or anyone else’s at that point. I hope he’s okay and gets the help he needs.”

Another fan echoed this sentiment by commenting, “I hope he gets his head injury checked out, those are no joke. I also hope this is a wake up call for Scott, he could’ve been seriously injured or even lost his life, I can’t imagine how scared his children feel.”

And, in a comment that has garnered nearly 500 upvotes, one fan wrote, “Thank God the kids weren’t in the car.”

Fans have been concerned about the reality star ever since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, married Travis Barker

Scott Disick fans have been worried about the reality star ever since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, got married in May. Kardashian’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been highly publicized. Before her romance with Barker, Disick said he thought that he and Kardashian would ultimately end up back together.

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend,” Disick revealed in the debut episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians . “Now we’re really just more of co-parenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

He has recently been spotted out with several women, including Rob Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart. He has also dated many significantly younger stars, including Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, since his relationship with Kardashian ended.

