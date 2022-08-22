ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Ahead of Manchester United Match

By Tim Crean
 4 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo might not want to be at Manchester United anymore, but he’s still loyal to the club in some ways. During warmups ahead of Monday’s Manchester United vs. Liverpool clash, the soccer superstar crashed the Sky Sports broadcast and dapped up two United legends while leaving former Liverpool ace Jamie Carragher hanging.

Cristiano Ronaldo left former Liverpool star Jamie Callagher hanging

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDGZG_0hQy1vy700
(L-R) Cristiano Ronaldo Jamie Carragher | Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images; Gareth Copley/Getty Images

During warmups at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs. Liverpool, the Sky Sports studio crew was broadcasting live from pitch side. As the group discussed the match, a United player came up behind host David Jones and company.

Cristiano Ronaldo happily shook former United full-back Gary Neville’s hand and threw his arm around the analyst’s shoulder as they chatted. The Portuguese player then made his way down the line, giving a collegial hug to Man U icon Roy Keane.

However, between the two United idols was former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

Carragher extended his hand to Ronaldo, and the current United player hilariously gave him a curt nod and breezed past him.

The big-time move by Ronaldo put an ear-to-ear smile on Carragher’s face, but it had to be at least somewhat embarrassing for the man who made 508 appearances for Liverpool.

Ronaldo ignoring Carragher might be about more than just the United/Liverpool rivalry, though.

Shortly after Ronaldo handed in his shocking Manchester United transfer request , Carragher and Neville got into a lengthy Twitter battle over the superstar’s move. The former Liverpool player was highly critical of Ronaldo, saying, “Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse.”

Fans will likely never know whether Ronaldo heard the criticism from Carragher and was responding to that or if he was just being a good United soldier and not fraternizing with the enemy.

Either way, this clip will give football fans on the internet a chuckle for a while to come.

