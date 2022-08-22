Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
tamatoledonews.com
Arrest made in connection with Conrad house fire
On Sunday, at approximately 11:17 P.M., the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office was called to 108 Washington Street in Conrad for a report of a housefire with a teenage girl still in the home. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies learned that there was no one in the home other than a family pet. The home was a total loss, and the family’s pet perished in the fire.
KCRG.com
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue. Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Officers arrested 38-year-old Bernick Brown Wednesday afternoon. Police said there were multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic assault, assault on an officer, and related to drugs. Police said...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
KCRG.com
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot .22 at Sister
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a rifle at his sister after an argument on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of South Street just after 4am on a report of a disturbance. As they were arriving on scene they heard a single gunshot. Witnesses told police 21 year old Tywaun Wilson had gotten into an argument with his sister and threatened to shoot her. She decided to leave the house and as she did, Wilson allegedly stepped out onto the porch and fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle at his sister. He has been charged with Domestic Assault While Displaying a Weapon.
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo Police Department asking for video in area where homicide occurred on August 21
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Waterloo Police Department is asking for help in the most recent homicide that occurred on August 21, 2022 at approximately 10:18PM. Detectives are asking businesses and home owners in the general area of the 1000 block of West 5th Street to check there video systems for anything suspicious before and after this incident.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo's VCAT seizes 700th gun from city streets
The Waterloo Police department announced on Wednesday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a significant milestone this week. The VCAT has now seized more than 700 guns, since its inception in August of 2009. The VCAT Unit is currently under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo Police asking for your help in finding missing 14-year-old
14-year-old Gabe Doran has been missing since August 12th. The teenager is thought to be in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Gabe is 5'8" and 120 pounds. Police ask you to contact 319-888-2875 or 319-215-5094 with any information. His family released a statement, "Come home soon Gabe. We all love you...
kwayradio.com
Arrest Made is Shooting
An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that injured a man in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the area of Cutler Street and Dawson Street just before 4:00 p.m. where they found more than 30 spent shell casings. Further investigation found that a home in the 100 block of Dawson Street had been damaged by the gunfire. An adult male was taken to the hospital. His name has not been released to this point. 23 year old Mario Smith was seen running away from the area after the shooting. He was located and taken into custody. He has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and Willful Injury.
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police asking for public help with homicide investigation
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aid until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
One Dead in Waterloo’s Second Homicide in a Week
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault, reckless use of a firearm
A Waterloo man is now behind bars after police arrest him after a disorderly conduct incident at 4:12 am Monday morning. When police arrived to the area of the 1200 block of South Street, officers heard a gunshot. They then arrested a suspect who came out of a home at...
KCRG.com
Waterloo shooting suspect arrested
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 21st, 2022 at approximately 3:50 pm, police were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street for a report of shots fired. Responders on scene located 23-year-old Mario Ronfico Smith on foot with two firearms. An on-scene investigation located over 30 spent...
KCRG.com
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
cbs2iowa.com
Grundy County investigation leads to arrest
Grundy County — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office announced they've made an arrest following an investigation Thursday afternoon. After a lengthy investigation and several search warrants served in Grundy Center, The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Doni Rene Lang, 43 of Grundy Center for 10 counts of forgery.
