Lafayette, LA

Industrial Trades job fair set for Thursday

 4 days ago
There will be an Industrial Trades job fair from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday at SLCC's Lafayette campus.

The event will be in the Devalcourt Auditorium.

SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission will host the fair focused on the industrial trades.

It's free and open to the public.

Welders, truck drivers, line workers, machinists, mechanics, riggers and other skilled trades people will have an opportunity to meet local companies hiring for positions in a variety of fields.

SLCC encourages job seekers to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Stuller, Acadiana Bottling, GO Marine, and Workstrings International are among the 30 companies that will be exhibiting at the fair.

Visit the solacc.edu for more details including a list of participating businesses.

KLFY.com

LCG officials prepare for possible flooding ahead of rainy week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — What looks to be a full week of heavy rain fall could lead to flooding in some area of Lafayette Parish. The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Drainage Department has announced that in anticipation of the severe weather, workers are currently pumping down the Camellia Boulevard Retention Pond and removing debris from within the nearby channels.
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
