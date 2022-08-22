ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hardy
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
CELEBRITIES
Muscle And Fitness

Bodybuilder Michelle Jin’s Star is On the Rise

The sport of bodybuilding is a global one. The IFBB Pro League features and promotes athletes all over the world. One of those athletes is women’s bodybuilder Michelle Jin, who has already placed in the top three at the 2022 New York Pro and Toronto Pro contests. The significance of that is that it was her return to the stage after nearly two years of recovering from back and neck injuries.
WORKOUTS
MiddleEasy

Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’

Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverhampton#Charity#Jiu Jitsu Tournament#Venom#Jiu Jitsu Championship#Reorg#Brazilian#Newsweek
NBC Sports

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent has $10M offer from Rick Ross

Rick Ross really wants to see Jake Paul back in the boxing ring. So much so, that he's offered to put up a large amount of his own money to make it happen. Ross posted a selfie with Paul on Instagram Monday where the rapper said he would pay a staggering $10 million, on top of the match purse, to anyone willing to take on the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut

The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Luke Rockhold explains face-to-face blood smear on Paulo Costa: ‘I was in there with a lesser man’

Luke Rockhold’s last fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career is one fans definitely won’t forget. At UFC 278 this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, the co-main featured two Middleweights with some bad blood between each other. The returning former champion, Rockhold, found himself across from one-time title challenger, Paulo Costa, who was looking to rebound off the first two losses of his career. The quickly explosive contest slowed down significantly as round two rolled around and both men found themselves impacted by the city’s elevation.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278

Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy