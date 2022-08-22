ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Scammers At Work In Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:

(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community

(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
GILLETT, WI
whby.com

Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Better Business Bureau
wearegreenbay.com

Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay

(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart

Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
MANITOWOC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital

EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
EDEN, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kewaunee County Sheriff talks about preventing crimes of opportunity

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including driving safety and crimes of opportunity in the latest Community Update. Joski brought up that the most common types of crimes are crimes of opportunity. He wants to remind residents to put...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

