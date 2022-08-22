Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community
(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
Truck tips over, spills Amazon packages on I-43
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — No one is hurt after a truck carrying Amazon packages tips over in Manitowoc County. It happened around 5 a.m. Friday on Interstate 43 near Maribel. Some of the packages fell out of the truck and went into the median. It took crews about four hours to clean up.
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
Kewaunee County Sheriff talks about preventing crimes of opportunity
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including driving safety and crimes of opportunity in the latest Community Update. Joski brought up that the most common types of crimes are crimes of opportunity. He wants to remind residents to put...
