Cyndi.d.roe
4d ago
Apologies KNOT accepted for Smith who knew knows What is at stake & his horrendous Misjudgment & Misinformation Campaign FAUX pas is Classic Extremist GOP Republicans playbook Vote BLUE vote for Sanity & Separation of Church and State Florida Free of Trumpet Putin DeathSantis puppets Vote Charlie CRIST and good company for Florida Floridians great seal of approval “grapefruit league Valencia Orange Tomatoes Beans we can grow em’ with good results when good meaning folks show up GAETZ those bad ones OUT midterms till November 8th
MAGA School Board Candidates Celebrated Victory with Proud Boys Flashing White Power Signs
A trio of “anti-woke” GOP candidates claimed victory in elections for the Sarasota school board this week, boosted by endorsements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and support from a far-right group founded by members of the Proud Boys. During celebrations on Tuesday night, two of the newly-elected board...
Bay News 9
DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
Florida man guilty of 'racially motivated' attack against Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Tampa Bay-area man guilty of what the Department of Justice called a racially motivated attack on a Black driver traveling with his family last summer. Jordan Leahy, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised...
Tampa jury convicts man of federal hate crime for 'racially motivated attack'
A Tampa federal jury convicted a Pinellas County man of a hate crime for what prosecutors called "a racially motivated attack against a Black man who traveling down a public roadway with his family."
fox13news.com
Trevor Summers acts as own attorney, cross-examines ex-wife he's accused of kidnapping, attempting to kill
TAMPA, Fla. - Thursday brought another wild twist in Trevor Summers' attempted murder trial. Summers is accused of kidnapping his estranged wife, Alisa Mathewson, and plotting a failed murder-suicide back in 2017. He spent years hiring and firing attorneys, causing years of legal delays. A few months ago, a judge...
Was Hillsborough’s suspended state attorney soft on crime? We look into case that drew criticism
8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi is diving into one of the cases cited to criticize Warren.
Florida Man Convicted in Road Rage Against Black Driver
Suspect could get 10 years for forcing his car off the road and trying to assault him while shouting racial slurs
Hillsborough County sued by right wing group to stop vote on transportation tax
The lawsuit focuses on language that the county crafted for a November ballot.
Palm Harbor man found guilty of federal hate crime for racist road rage incident
A Palm Harbor man was found guilty of a federal hate crime for an August 2021 road rage incident involving a Black man driving with his family.
Hearings in Andrew Warren suspension lawsuit to begin next month
A Florida judge set an expedited timetable for suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
fox13news.com
Tampa man behind bars for slashing tires at several Tampa Bay locations, investigators say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man is in jail, accused of going on a one-man vandalism spree that included slashing car tires in several locations in Tampa Bay, investigators said Thursday. The Tampa Police Department charged Clark Dohrenwend, 23, with slashing the tires on five cars in Seminole Heights Sunday....
iontb.com
Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats
Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
School Board: Nolte Unseats Fortney; Fields Returns; Sharpless Wins; Miller Faces Sessions in Runoff
Rick Nolte, who received the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and ultra-conservative organizations, unseated one-term incumbent Sara Fortney from the Polk County School Board today in an election that saw the return of 20-year School Board veteran Kay Fields and the victory of newcomer Justin Sharpless. Incumbent Lisa Miller faces a Nov. 8 runoff with Jill Sessions.
Recount ordered for Hillsborough County School tax referendum
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board has certified the first unofficial results for the 2022 Primary Election Thursday evening. In Florida, the law requires a machine recount to be conducted if any race or issue would be defeated by .5% or less of the total votes cast for that race or issue. This means board members ordered recounts for the following races:
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Police Chief responds to criticism
Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.
Clearwater man sent threatening emails to attorneys representing HOA: affidavit
A Clearwater man involved in a civil dispute with his homeowner's association was arrested after allegedly sending threatening messages to the firm representing the HOA.
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that
‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable
The Florida attorney general candidate has used her campaign to inform the public about what legally should be happening and pointed to better ways the state can serve the public. The post ‘It’s A Power Grab’: Florida Attorney General Candidate Aramis Ayala Wants To Hold Gov. Ron DeSantis Accountable appeared first on NewsOne.
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa
They’re often “crimes of poverty,” said Melba Pearson, of the Center for Administrative Justice at Florida International University.
Comments / 3