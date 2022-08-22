Anthony Holloway, St. Petersburg’s Chief of Police, wants people scrutinizing his management of the city’s Power of Change donations to “look at the big picture.”. Reports that the SPPD failed to use over $9,000 intended for the city’s homeless population first surfaced in July. The money stems from St. Petersburg’s Power of Change collection stations – an initiative encouraging residents and visitors to deposit spare change into repurposed yellow parking meters rather than directly handing it to people on the street.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO