Read full article on original website
Related
Kings Harvest Pet Rescue To Host Yard Sale This Weekend
Many of us have a soft spot for animals, and I love to see when the community comes together to help shelters that help rehome these animals. You can show your support with the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter at their yard sale this weekend. The Yard Sale.
New Beginnings Pet Rescue gives animals a new start | Pay It Forward
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Our pets are very important members of our homes and families. Unfortunately, many pets are also victims of natural disasters and human neglect. Michelle Kline volunteers with Amy Ceurvorst to help these animals find a new home, new family and a new beginning at New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Shop with Hops, Food Truck Fight coming to Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa– Shops with Hops is returning to Muscatine starting at 3 p.m. at Contrary Brewing on Aug. 27. Bobby Ray Bunch, owner of Food Truck Fight, discusses how to participate in the event involving a dozen local and regional breweries that will set up a tasting stations in various shops and businesses. This is a great way for locals and visitors to explore the downtown area while having the opportunity to talk to the brew masters as they sample various types of craft beer at each stop.
KWQC
Fresh flowers and ideas for arrangements
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kay Meyers, Hy-Vee Floral department manager, features an array of beautiful, fresh flowers, arrangement ideas, and tips on how to keep flowers fresh for a longer period. Meyers also shares Hy-Vee’s current sales promotion on “Just Because” arrangements. Customers that purchase a “Just Because” bouquet will get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Moline’s sesquicentennial celebration underway through Saturday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is hosting a sesquicentennial celebration in honor of 150 years since being incorporated. TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports twice from the the music and arts street festival going on through Aug. 27 at River Drive between 12th and 15th Streets in downtown Moline.
KWQC
2022 dessert trends and sweet treat party ideas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What are restaurant customers searching for in terms of flavors in 2022? And how can these trends be incorporated into party foods for big and small celebrations alike?. Tiphanie Cannon of Oh So Sweet enchants PSL once again as she features delicious and trending desserts like (Drip...
KWQC
Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture,...
KWQC
New eatery featuring fresh-baked breads now open at The Current
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -City Loafers at The Current has opened in the space once known as VIVA! at 215 North Main Street, Davenport. Kimberlin Richardson, City Loafers, discussed this new hot spot for delicious, chef-inspired, fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, soups, and salads served all day---including for breakfast. These artisan breads can also be purchased by the loaf.
One Of Your Favorite Davenport Mexican Spots Is Getting A Second Location
I love finding new restaurants. I also love sharing these new restaurants with family and friends. Spreading the love about a new food place is almost as good as finding it yourself. If you have been lucky enough to discover this Mexican restaurant on the outskirts of Davenport, you're one...
KWQC
Food storage hacks that could cause harm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The latest viral TikTok trend is a tip for keeping avocados “fresh” by submerging them in water and storing them in the refrigerator until you are ready to eat them. That prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release a warning about the health risks associated with it.
KWQC
Retro 1982 recipes with modern updates
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In honor of Paula’s 40th anniversary celebration, how about getting a modern take on throwback party foods that were big back in 1982?. (“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., researched through old issues of Women’s Day magazine from ‘82 and performed her modern twist magic on Hot Chipped Beef Dip, Ranch Snack mix, Ranch Pigs in a Blanket, Tiramisu Fudge Fondue, and Angel Food French Toast over two segments in the video playlist.
KWQC
Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running, kicks off Sept. 18. According to a media release, the Taming of the Slough race will take place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island and on the new I-74 Bridge.
KWQC
Rock Island Auction prepares for hundreds to preview a large collection of historic firearms
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Hundreds are expected at the August Premier Auction Thursday, as more than 2,500 historic firearms will be on display for the preview. Organizers say some of the items include Smith & Wesson, firearms from popular Hollywood films like Star Wars and Tomb Raider. The auction...
KWQC
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making. The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life. “Our downtown...
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Fair Has Something for Everyone on Friday
The 167th Annual Bureau County Fair rolls into the weekend with a full schedule and something for everyone Friday. Gates open at 11 a.m. The beer garden opens at 5 and so does the carnival. The truck-and-tractor pulls kick off at 5:30. You can also check out the Ninja experience and a chainsaw artist.
KWQC
City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure. Beam and O’Dell said they are talking about getting a tattoo or scheduling a yearly vacation to commemorate the anniversary of their kidney transplant. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mild Wednesday. Rock Island names Citizens of the Year...
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
KWQC
New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground. According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid...
This is the Last Time You’ll Get To Enjoy This QC Favorite
It's been a roller coaster of emotions for Pickerman's fans as of late. "Our family has had the amazing opportunity and experience the past three years of owning and operating Pickerman’s Deli. The time has come to close this chapter of our lives and open a new one." But...
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
Comments / 0