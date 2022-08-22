Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Earning Scholarship Before 2021 Oregon Game Made Xavier Johnson “Hungrier” Than Ever to Impact Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day played coy when asked Monday who his 85th scholarship player is. Unless a walk-on was moved up to scholarship status, Ohio State would be one under the limit with the 2022 season approaching. But Day stood firm that the Buckeyes hadn’t made any arithmetic errors, asserting “No, we’re at 85.”
Eleven Warriors
Ranking Ohio State’s 12 Regular-Season Games by How Confident We Are the Buckeyes Will Win
Ohio State is likely to be favored in every game it plays during the 2022 regular season, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of potential roadblocks in the Buckeyes’ path. While there might not be one particular game that stands out above the rest as the...
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Keon Keeley Taking Official Visit to Ohio State Sept. 3, Colin Hurley and Miles Lockhart to Attend Michigan Game
Ohio State is going to get its shot at landing five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. Per On3, Ohio State’s persistence with the 6-foot-6, 242-pound former Notre Dame commit has paid off as he will take an official visit to Ohio State for the season opener against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3.
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Ohio Stadium’s Playing Surface is Now Safelite Field
Ohio Stadium will have an official field sponsor for the first time ever this season. While the name of Ohio Stadium itself remains unchanged, the playing surface inside the Shoe will now be known as Safelite Field. It will be the first time the playing surface at Ohio Stadium has...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Eleven Warriors
College Football is Almost Back, and It Still Feels Like Christmas in August
I lived on campus at Ohio State for most of my time there. It's not like there weren't other options, but truth be told I really just wanted the convenience of being able to stumble to class in under ten minutes without having to give a whole lot of thought to basic things like transportation or hygiene.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Football Players Launch Columbus NIL Club, A Player-Led Fan Community
Ohio State fans now have another way to interact with Buckeye football players and support them financially. A group of Ohio State football players have announced the formation of the Columbus NIL Club, a player-led membership community that will allow fans who make a commitment of at least $5 per month to participate in digital events such as meet-and-greets, Q&As and interviews with the Buckeyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Will You Watch College Football This Weekend?
Eleven Warriors is where Ohio State fans gather. As an independent site, we're committed to delivering Buckeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, all while remaining free. If supporting an indie site is your thing, please consider becoming a 12th Warrior, buying our merch, or contributing in other ways.
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal
Ohio’s top-ranked running back for the class of 2024 could be climbing up the Buckeyes' priority target list. Four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall showed off his potential as an all-purpose back in Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening 49-31 victory against Massillon Friday, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there
Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
Eleven Warriors
Watch Ohio State Wideouts, Brian Hartline, Parker Fleming and Bradley Robinson Discuss Lofty Expectations for 2022 Season
Being ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll, Ohio State players know all too well the massive expectations placed on the Buckeyes this season. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fully embracing those lofty goals and has declared this season national championship or bust for Ohio State. "Anything...
Eleven Warriors
Part Hope, Part Hype, Part Gospel, Part Deception
"The Buckeyes have a prolific offense, but their fortunes rest on if the defense can be sturdy against tougher opponents." That statement is the central thesis for every single Ohio State season preview in 2022. I just skipped the foreplay for this one and cut right to it so we can get it out of the way.
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Yes, it's called a hook and lateral (not ladder) — and yes, Westerville Central nailed it
A miraculous play in the waning seconds sends Westerville Central (Ohio) past rival Westerville North
The night the lights go out in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
beckersspine.com
Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians
Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
Comments / 0