House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained
We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
IGN
House of the Dragon: This Targaryen Secret Changes Game of Thrones Forever | Canon Fodder
Game of Thrones is back in a big way with the premiere of House of the Dragon, a new series set in Westeros 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen and the Song of Ice and Fire fans already know so well. House of the Dragon is the story of a great conflict that weakened Targaryen rule and erased most of the living dragons from existence. But will House of the Dragon win fans back after the finale for Game of Thrones? Join host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Sees the Deaths of 2 Targaryens in Episode 1 'The Heirs of the Dragon'
HBO's Game of Thrones prequel began its debut season with a high body count. When House of the Dragon premiered Sunday night, it introduced and then immediately said goodbye to two characters, kick-starting a chain of events that will forever change House Targaryen. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 will likely expand on Daemon Targaryen's reaction to King Viserys' new heir. When will the next chapter come out on HBO?
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': HBO Spoils Major Connection to 'Game of Thrones' in Preview and 'Inside the Episode' Video
As if House of the Dragon didn't drop enough bombshells on fans with its premiere episode on Sunday night, the series has now made a major revelation in its "Inside the Episode" featurette and in the preview for upcoming episodes. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones below!
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
The Ringer
Introducing Daemon, Your New Problematic Targaryen Fave
Daemon Targaryen first becomes conspicuous by his absence. When House of the Dragon introduces King Viserys’s Small Council, five men are present at the Targaryen ruler’s table. One, Master of Ships Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon, sits on a slant, disrupting the table’s symmetry and symbolizing the urge for action that puts him at odds with his complacent peers. Another chair, at the king’s left hand, sits empty altogether: That’s the one intended for Daemon, brother of Viserys and commander of the City Watch. Lord Lyman Beesbury, Master of Coin, suggests that Viserys might urge his brother to stop playing hooky from meetings, but Viserys dismisses his concern. The point of appointing his brother to a council seat, Viserys says, isn’t to enforce the fiscal responsibility of the City Watch, but to ensure that “Daemon is distracted by his present task, and that his thoughts and energies are occupied.”
Nearly 10 Million People Watched "House Of The Dragon" Even Though Fans Weren't Thrilled With How "Game Of Thrones" Ended
It was the largest audience for any new original HBO series ever.
Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
