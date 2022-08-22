ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight

The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
LINWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Accidents
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
Glassboro, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Glassboro, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup

Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
MEDFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Glassboro Nj Woman Killed#Nj Com
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old

A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
fox29.com

Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER

Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy