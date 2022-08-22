Read full article on original website
Gloucester County home burglarized by utility imposters: Police
Police say the imposter came to the door of the home and claimed to be from the state of New Jersey.
Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight
The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
NBC Philadelphia
I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup
Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
fox29.com
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress
MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Marion and Terrace which ended up on a lawn with a vehicle having a small fire which was quickly extinguished. No additional information is available at this time.
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
Missing PA Man Who 'Planned To Kill Himself' Found Dead, Police Say
A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead. The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. Authorities did not say where his body was discovered...
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Police: Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Stolen Gun
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested and he was found with a loaded, stolen gun. This past Monday morning, August 22nd, ACPD Ofc. Marquez Jones saw 20-year-old Rakiy Newsome of Atlantic City in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues.
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
Men indicted in shooting death of 15-year-old
A grand jury has indicted two men in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged in the May 26 killing of Anthony Torres-Sanchez. Police found the victim at the Redwood Court trailer park...
FireRescue1
'He rescued himself': N.J. firefighter clarifies his off-duty response to fire at neighbor's house
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Hamilton Firefighter Henry Roldan told the Burlington County Times that previous accounts of his actions in a house fire Sunday are inaccurate. Roldan, 32, said he did not rescue his neighbor, Austin Lamoreaux. “I didn’t rescue him; he rescued himself,” Roldan said. Roldan...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
fox29.com
Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening. Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township. Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control in...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON: OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER
Rescue 3018 and Squrt 3014 are currently operating on Route 295 at Exit 47B with a large truck that is overturned. Crews will be on location for a extended period of time. Please use caution in the area. Media and photos IFC #1.
