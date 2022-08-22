Read full article on original website
Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
Juveniles arrested after fight in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – Two juveniles face charges in Chillicothe for allegedly attacking another juvenile earlier this week. Not much is known about what happened, except two juveniles were arrested Thursday on counts of Aggravated Battery and Mob Action. 25 News reports the attack happened as the result of a...
Two arraigned for Pekin attempted murder
Two Pekin residents charged with an attempted murder are pleading not guilty. Tazewell County Court records indicate Gage Burgess, 21, and Savannah McKinley, 19, were arraigned Thursday on the Attempted Murder count, along with counts of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery. They were arrested earlier this month, for the alleged...
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New warnings from Bloomington Police to be mindful of what you’re sending and to who you’re sending it to. As high school and college classes resume, officers said they see a big increase in phone-based scams specifically, smishing, catfishing and sextortion. Smishing is...
2 juveniles arrested after alleged attack on another
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Chillicothe after an alleged attack on another. The Chillicothe Police Department says officers responded on August 24 to a fight that had occurred. After speaking to the victim and obtaining video footage the following morning that showed two juveniles...
Man accused of attacking woman with sledgehammer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who is listed as being homeless is charged with assaulting a woman and her car with a sledgehammer. Court documents indicate a grand jury has charged Pierre Comer, 42, with two counts of Aggravated Battery, and one count of Criminal Damage to Property.
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
Local man accused of receiving PPP loan for fictitious business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Bloomington-Normal is jailed for allegedly receiving a loan from the government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to aid a business that didn’t exist. Wesley Fullerlove, 20, also faces numerous weapons charges, separate from the fraud case. A grand jury indicted...
Pair accused of attempted murder of elderly man plead not guilty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
Bond set for man accused of shooting woman
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria man accused of shooting a woman three times Sunday morning. Kevin Boyce, 29, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Boyce — charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon — allegedly shot a woman...
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
SUV crash sends one to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – An investigation continues into an accident Thursday morning that left the driver trapped for a time. Peoria Fire says the crash reported at 7:03 A.M. near War Memorial and Sheridan Road left the SUV involved with heavy damage, especially on the drivers side. Crews had to...
UPDATE: One hospitalized after early morning crash in Peoria
11:58 AM UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash on West War Memorial Drive early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the accident just after 7 AM Thursday, and found a four door SUV with heavy damage and intrusion to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
Peoria opioid deaths down, but new dangers surface
The good news is the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is down dramatically since the drug NARCAN was made available to Peorians a few years ago. That's according to panelists at the recent “O+ Educate and Activate: Trends in Opioid Use, Treatment and Harm Reduction” roundtable held in Peoria's North Valley neighborhood on Aug. 24.
3 men taken to hospital after Tuesday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.
Bond set for man accused in July 4th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $2 million for the man charged with the fatal Fourth of July shooting in the area of Taft Homes. Court records indicate Raekwon Pickett, 22, will be arraigned September 22nd, but made his first appearance in court Wednesday. A probable cause...
