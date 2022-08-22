ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

scvnews.com

Barger Seeks to Extend Outdoor Dining Across County

Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will submit a motion at the Tuesday, Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting to extend Conditional Use Permits allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining. The motion noted that the restaurant industry has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At various times,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members

The committee is looking for one member to serve in the “Hart District Parent Organization” category who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the District and is active in a parent-teacher organization (i.e., Parent Teacher Association or School Site Council). The committee is looking for an additional member who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the District to serve in the “Hart District Parent/Guardian” category.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Letter From San Rafael Elementary School Parents

A letter from San Rafael Elementary School parents was sent to Mayor Victor Gordo, PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed. D., and PUSD School Board Members. The letter, in support of the school’s head custodian and the principal, was sent on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, with 358 signatures. It had 374 signatures as of 9:34 pm:
PASADENA, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

New texts show extent of racism among Torrance police officers

Reigniting a scandal that began last December, new racist texts have emerged from Torrance police officers who joked on their telephones about urinating on a Black child, gassing Jews and beating up a woman. The state Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation eight months ago into allegations that Torrance officers...
TORRANCE, CA
scvnews.com

Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three Santa Clarita library branches to waive existing library fees.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

More Details Emerge About Santa Monica High School Slashing

Small black knife used in Thursday incident, students knew each other. More details have emerged about a fight that broke out at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital with lacerations after being slashed with a knife. According to the Santa Monica Police Department...
SANTA MONICA, CA
PLANetizen

Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August

Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,060, county case totals to 3,390,012 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,942, with 495 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism

A rally will be held outside of the Kaiser Permanente Medical School in Pasadena. It's to show support for Black doctors and one doctor who is taking Kaiser Permanente to court.
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,314 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,041, county case totals to 3,386,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,837, with 495 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 89,000; Deaths Total 496

Hospitalization number is currently pending L.A. County awaits more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,445,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,076 deaths, county case totals to 3,392,984 and Santa Clarita Valley...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
buffalonynews.net

Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target

Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom Aug. 19, announced the following appointments:. Lawrence Nwajei, 61, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2021. Nwajei was a deputy commissioner and administrative law judge at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2020 to 2021. He was a staff attorney at Baron & Budd from 2018 to 2021 and served as judge pro tem in the Los Angeles Superior Court from 2019 to 2021. Nwajei was a sole practitioner from 1996 to 2018. He was executive director at Rexford Medical Corporation from 1990 to 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nigeria. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Nwajei is a Democrat.
LOS ANGELES, CA

