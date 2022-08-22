Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Barger Seeks to Extend Outdoor Dining Across County
Fifth District Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will submit a motion at the Tuesday, Aug. 30 Board of Supervisors meeting to extend Conditional Use Permits allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining. The motion noted that the restaurant industry has been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. At various times,...
scvnews.com
Hart District Seeking Two New Measure SA Committee Members
The committee is looking for one member to serve in the “Hart District Parent Organization” category who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the District and is active in a parent-teacher organization (i.e., Parent Teacher Association or School Site Council). The committee is looking for an additional member who is a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the District to serve in the “Hart District Parent/Guardian” category.
coloradoboulevard.net
Letter From San Rafael Elementary School Parents
A letter from San Rafael Elementary School parents was sent to Mayor Victor Gordo, PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed. D., and PUSD School Board Members. The letter, in support of the school’s head custodian and the principal, was sent on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, with 358 signatures. It had 374 signatures as of 9:34 pm:
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
lafocusnewspaper.com
New texts show extent of racism among Torrance police officers
Reigniting a scandal that began last December, new racist texts have emerged from Torrance police officers who joked on their telephones about urinating on a Black child, gassing Jews and beating up a woman. The state Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation eight months ago into allegations that Torrance officers...
Mayor Garcetti signs executive directive on city's procurement process
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive directive that seeks to make the city’s contracting and procurement process more equitable and accessible for women- and minority-owned businesses.
scvnews.com
Sept. 1-30: Food for Fines Returns to the Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout the Santa Clarita community with Food For Fines. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three Santa Clarita library branches to waive existing library fees.
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom awards $54 million in grants dedicated to education to three regions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state awarded $54 million in grants dedicated to furthering education on August 24th. The areas receiving these grants are Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire, and the border region. As part of the K-16 Education Collaboratives Grant Program,...
NBC Los Angeles
Jury Gives a $26 Million Verdict for a Former Pasadena USD Student Who Was Assaulted
An LA County Superior Court jury delivered a $26 million verdict for a former Pasadena Unified School District special education student who was sexually assaulted by three male classmates. The 11-year-old was a student in the special education program for emotionally disturbed children at Focus Point Academy during the 2015-2016...
Santa Monica Mirror
More Details Emerge About Santa Monica High School Slashing
Small black knife used in Thursday incident, students knew each other. More details have emerged about a fight that broke out at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital with lacerations after being slashed with a knife. According to the Santa Monica Police Department...
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Totals Almost 89k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,860 new cases countywide and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,060, county case totals to 3,390,012 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,942, with 495 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Los Angeles Council Members Propose Citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, under a motion introduced Wednesday by seven council members.
foxla.com
Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism
A rally will be held outside of the Kaiser Permanente Medical School in Pasadena. It's to show support for Black doctors and one doctor who is taking Kaiser Permanente to court.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases in L.A. County Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,314 new cases countywide and 42 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,041, county case totals to 3,386,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 88,837, with 495 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LA City Council votes 10-3 to adopt LAPD’s military equipment policy
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. The ordinance, which will be held over for a second vote next week, passed 10-3 on Tuesday...
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 89,000; Deaths Total 496
Hospitalization number is currently pending L.A. County awaits more information from the California Department of Public Health. More than 12,445,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,076 deaths, county case totals to 3,392,984 and Santa Clarita Valley...
buffalonynews.net
Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target
Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
randomlengthsnews.com
Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom Aug. 19, announced the following appointments:. Lawrence Nwajei, 61, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2021. Nwajei was a deputy commissioner and administrative law judge at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2020 to 2021. He was a staff attorney at Baron & Budd from 2018 to 2021 and served as judge pro tem in the Los Angeles Superior Court from 2019 to 2021. Nwajei was a sole practitioner from 1996 to 2018. He was executive director at Rexford Medical Corporation from 1990 to 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nigeria. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Nwajei is a Democrat.
