cbs4indy.com
Record low temperature over 100 years old today
INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
cbs4indy.com
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
cbs4indy.com
Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Hagerstown schedules parade for Hagerstown Little League team
Hagerstown will come together Saturday to celebrate their beloved little league team for their accomplishment of reaching the Little League World Series.
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 59
Indiana Bacon Festival? Say less
Hey bacon fans! Head to Delphi this weekend for the Indiana Bacon Festival. YUM!
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have...
Here's why Indiana teachers are leaving the classroom for good
INDIANAPOLIS — There is no secret that this school year has presented a challenge for school districts in Indiana to staff their classrooms. Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill pointed out that not just teachers are in short supply, but also support staff, custodial staff, and bus drivers.
Central Indiana rescue helps find homes for abandoned Labrador retrievers
INDIANAPOLIS — A rescue in central Indiana is helping find forever homes for abandoned and unwanted Labrador retrievers and Lab mixes. Love of Labs, Indiana began in 2005 to save as many lovable pets as possible. "Some dogs we pull come from horrific circumstances, have experienced incredible neglect or...
An 'Egg-stra' big mess! Semi hauling eggs overturns in southern Indiana
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A overturned semi-truck hauling eggs caused quite the traffic scramble late Monday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened on I-65 North near the 9-mile marker blocking the right lane. The roof of the Rose Acre Farms semi was damaged, causing cracked eggs...
fortwaynesnbc.com
IDOH: Indiana WIC benefits will not be available this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is giving a heads up to those who use the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. The department says WIC benefits will not be available for use starting Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. In a post to Facebook, officials say the pause is due to a system upgrade.
indianapublicradio.org
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Indiana’s Huntington County
The invasive spotted lanternfly was first found in Indiana last year in Switzerland County in the southeast part of the state. Now the insect has also been found up north in Huntington County. Since other counties in the state haven’t reported the pest, it’s not clear how it got there.
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt
KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Workingman’s Friend gets another nod for having ‘top cheeseburger’ in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy’s most beloved burgers has been named yet again the best cheeseburger in the state. Yelp has named near west side joint The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Avenue) as the best spot to grab a cheeseburger in Indiana in a list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state. The […]
wvxu.org
Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter
Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
