Lorain, OH

Morning Journal

Sandusky at Lorain high school football game preview for Aug. 26

For the record: In Week 1, Lorain equaled its win total from 2021. The Titans are looking for more in Week 2 as they travel to Sandusky. The first thing they look to improve on is their red zone offense. Lorain had two scoreless drives inside Ravenna’s 20-yard line, including a fumble on the goal line. The Titans won, 16-8, thanks to a 60-yard rushing touchdown from running back John Salamon in the waning minutes. Sandusky defeated Holland Springfield, 40-21. Lorain will have revenge on its mind as the Blue Streaks outscored the Titans, 36-6, in 2021.
SANDUSKY, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria Catholic at Perkins high school football game preview for Aug. 26

For the record: The Panthers get their first taste of Division IV, Region 14, since making the off-season bump from Division V. However, Elyria Catholic did play Perkins in 2021, outscoring the Pirates, 58-42. The Panthers come into their matchup with a 14-6 win over Elyria. They pride themselves with a speedy defense, but withstood the power of running back Lance Glover and Elyria’s running game. The Panthers are beginning to see the rise of Tony Grasso on the offensive side with running back Levi Ellis leading the charge. Perkins was a Region 14 semifinalist in 2021 and started this season 1-0 with a 57-6 win over Woodward (0-10 in 2021). Win or lose, this game should provide good insight on how Elyria Catholic might fare in the new region. The Pirates fell to the eventual regional champs Port Clinton, 19-14.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Medina at Avon high school football game preview for Aug. 26

For the record: Storms in Florida halted Avon’s game against Stratford prevent the Eagles from playing four quarters. But they came out of the trip unscathed and with a 7-0 win via forfeit. Avon does not make excuses and will not allow the lack of play dictate their play against Medina. Expect to see a well-balanced attack from the Eagles as they look to get revenge Medina, who bested them, 34-17, in 2021. That Medina team was loaded with seniors, including Ohio Mr. Football Drew Allar. Danny Stoddard saw time while the Bees blew out their opponents, throwing for almost 800 yards. He will have returning All-Ohioan wide receiver Brennen Schramm to throw to. Expect the Eagles to key in on him to contain Medina’s offense. The Bees defeated Warren Harding, 34-14, on the road in Week 1.
AVON, OH

