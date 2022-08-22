Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Morning Journal
Sandusky at Lorain high school football game preview for Aug. 26
For the record: In Week 1, Lorain equaled its win total from 2021. The Titans are looking for more in Week 2 as they travel to Sandusky. The first thing they look to improve on is their red zone offense. Lorain had two scoreless drives inside Ravenna’s 20-yard line, including a fumble on the goal line. The Titans won, 16-8, thanks to a 60-yard rushing touchdown from running back John Salamon in the waning minutes. Sandusky defeated Holland Springfield, 40-21. Lorain will have revenge on its mind as the Blue Streaks outscored the Titans, 36-6, in 2021.
Morning Journal
Amherst Summer Baseball Classic to be renamed in honor of the late Adrian Abrahamowicz
In the wake of Oberlin College and T3 Warhawks coach Adrian Abrahamowicz’s sudden passing in recent days, there’s been an outpouring of love and support in the Lorain County community. Abrahamowicz won’t be forgotten, as Matt Rositano announced via the Amherst baseball Twitter account Aug. 24 that the...
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville football: Rangers come back late to top Valley Forge; first 2-0 start since 2015
The odds looked slim for North Ridgeville as it entered the fourth quarter trailing Valley Forge, 20-7, on Aug. 25. But the resiliency of the team showed as the Rangers scored two touchdowns and stopped two Patriots’ drives to come out with a 21-20 win. The comeback was an...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic at Perkins high school football game preview for Aug. 26
For the record: The Panthers get their first taste of Division IV, Region 14, since making the off-season bump from Division V. However, Elyria Catholic did play Perkins in 2021, outscoring the Pirates, 58-42. The Panthers come into their matchup with a 14-6 win over Elyria. They pride themselves with a speedy defense, but withstood the power of running back Lance Glover and Elyria’s running game. The Panthers are beginning to see the rise of Tony Grasso on the offensive side with running back Levi Ellis leading the charge. Perkins was a Region 14 semifinalist in 2021 and started this season 1-0 with a 57-6 win over Woodward (0-10 in 2021). Win or lose, this game should provide good insight on how Elyria Catholic might fare in the new region. The Pirates fell to the eventual regional champs Port Clinton, 19-14.
Morning Journal
Medina at Avon high school football game preview for Aug. 26
For the record: Storms in Florida halted Avon’s game against Stratford prevent the Eagles from playing four quarters. But they came out of the trip unscathed and with a 7-0 win via forfeit. Avon does not make excuses and will not allow the lack of play dictate their play against Medina. Expect to see a well-balanced attack from the Eagles as they look to get revenge Medina, who bested them, 34-17, in 2021. That Medina team was loaded with seniors, including Ohio Mr. Football Drew Allar. Danny Stoddard saw time while the Bees blew out their opponents, throwing for almost 800 yards. He will have returning All-Ohioan wide receiver Brennen Schramm to throw to. Expect the Eagles to key in on him to contain Medina’s offense. The Bees defeated Warren Harding, 34-14, on the road in Week 1.
Morning Journal
Vermilion vs. Firelands volleyball: Sailors’ Gracie Starcovic shines in Stillman Cup sweep
It seemed as the match went on, Vermilion hitter Gracie Starcovic got better. In their three-set sweep over Firelands Aug. 23, she shined the brightest on the night as the Sailors took home the Stillman Cup for the sixth time in a row. Vermilion won, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14. Starcovic finished...
