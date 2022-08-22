For the record: Storms in Florida halted Avon’s game against Stratford prevent the Eagles from playing four quarters. But they came out of the trip unscathed and with a 7-0 win via forfeit. Avon does not make excuses and will not allow the lack of play dictate their play against Medina. Expect to see a well-balanced attack from the Eagles as they look to get revenge Medina, who bested them, 34-17, in 2021. That Medina team was loaded with seniors, including Ohio Mr. Football Drew Allar. Danny Stoddard saw time while the Bees blew out their opponents, throwing for almost 800 yards. He will have returning All-Ohioan wide receiver Brennen Schramm to throw to. Expect the Eagles to key in on him to contain Medina’s offense. The Bees defeated Warren Harding, 34-14, on the road in Week 1.

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO