ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After summer wildfires, why some areas are at high risk for flash floods

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbHDK_0hQy0EQ100

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Amid an active summer wildfire season that led to several blazes in and around Central Texas , Monday’s forecasted rainstorm could spell flood risks for recently-burned areas.

Burn scars are areas where recent fires have stripped the vegetation from the region, leaving no buffer between the soil and the elements. That means there’s no trees, bushes or even leaves on the ground to soak up some of the rain, leading to supersaturation within the soil, said Karl Flocke, a woodland ecologist with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

When an area has been recently burned by a fire, that means the rain will hit the soil at a higher speed, washing off the ground into any surface water channels like canyons, creeks and rivers.

“Without that vegetation, a lot more water is going to run off the surface,” he said. “And in a large rain event like we’re potentially about to see, that can lead to increased risk of flash flooding over burned areas.”

For areas that saw wildfires during the spring, some grass has begun to grow in these areas, slowing down the soil’s absorption of the rain. But areas that saw fresher fires this summer — especially those on steep terrains — are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas

At risk are areas where fires burned between hundreds and thousands of acres, such as the Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County.

“All of that is really up in the upper reaches of Crabapple Creek,” Flocke said. “So if a lot of water falls on that 1,000-plus acre fire, it’s all going to flow into Crabapple Creek.”

Ahead of Monday’s rainstorm, Flocke stressed the importance of residents following all local weather advisories, especially the National Weather Service’s flash flood watches and warnings. For people who live downstream from a recent fire, he added they need to pay close attention to rainfall and watch for low water crossings.

Along with flash flooding concerns, regions recently burned by wildfires are also at a higher risk for erosion. Flocke said that’s because a high volume of rainfall in a vegetation-less area will take the topsoil with it in a flood, making it more challenging for the landscape to recover in the future.

For any landowners impacted by recent fires — particularly those on higher elevations — Flocke recommended they reach out to the Texas A&M Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service for assistance with post-fire mitigation practices to prevent soil erosion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Rapid rainfall floods buildings and highways in Deep South

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Large fans hummed noisily Thursday to try to dry out the carpet at The Exchange Church, a day after storms rapidly dumped several inches of rain and pushed water into the one-story brick building in central Mississippi. Bryant May is lead pastor of the Southern...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Soil Erosion#Soil Conservation#The Big Sky Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV production begins in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz is now building electric cars in the U.S. for the world market. On Thursday, production of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV began in Alabama, the German automaker announced. The large electric crossover SUV has been integrated into production at Mercedes’ Tuscaloosa plant, which is where all the brand’s mid-size...
ALABAMA STATE
KXAN

KXAN

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy