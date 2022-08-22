DHHR recruiting events help with job opportunities

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is currently and actively recruiting potential applicants for job openings statewide.

DHHR offers a wide range of careers that help provide the opportunity to work as a team to gain the necessary and appropriate resources and information that can be accessible to West Virginia residents.

“DHHR has career opportunities open in many fields, ranging from accounting to social work. Our hiring events and job fairs connect potential employees and prospective employers through jobs that truly make a difference in West Virginia’s future. I strongly encourage West Virginians who are job searching or considering a career change to attend one of our hiring events or directly connect with our recruiting team.” Angela Ferris, Director of DHHR’s Office of Human Resources Management

The Department of Health and Human Resources is planning on hosting a couple hiring events in the weeks to come:

DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will host a three-day virtual hiring event August 23, 24 and 26.

Mildred Mitchel Bateman Hospital (Huntington) will host an interviewing event on August 25, 2022.

DHHR’s Greenbrier County office (Lewisburg) will host a job fair on September 1, 2022, from 9:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M.

DHHR’s Mingo County office (Williamson) will host a job fair on September 14, 2022, from 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

DHHR’s Logan County office (Logan) will host a job fair on September 15, 2022, from 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

Ferris also added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has further strained an already stressed health care system and nurses and other health care professionals continue to be in high demand across the country, and in West Virginia. We hope to retain our nurses and attract new employees to our great state with a new initiative for nurses at West Virginia state-operated facilities.”

To register for an interview time, email DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-558-7816. Additional information on DHHR hiring events or job opportunities may also be found on DHHR’s website .

Nursing incentives are available for eligible applicants at state-operated facilities. To learn more about this program please visit this website or email DHHRJobs@wv.gov .

