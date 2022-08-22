Read full article on original website
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north. Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
ADPH watching RSV cases closely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory virus that affects young children. RSV rates were low last year due to social distancing and mask-wearing, but that has since changed as public health measures loosened. The Alabama Department of Public Health doesn’t track RSV, but...
Ala. higher education leader supports loan forgiveness; others react
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s plan to erase anywhere from $10,000-$20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans has left many college students in Alabama hopeful. “I took out a loan when COVID started, and that would help out a lot,” said Joshua Jenkins, a senior...
National R&B Hall of Fame being built in the Mississippi Delta
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Many call Mississippi “The Birthplace of American Music.” Now, an R&B Hall of Fame will soon take shape in the Delta. National R&B Hall of Fame Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson says after years and years of attempts to make it happen, the dream of building an R&B Hall of Fame to honor some of the greatest entertainers in the world is now coming to fruition.
Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia State will be having its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. Mississippians will be able to purchase firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies all sales tax free. Christine Hemp-Hill, the General Manager at 601 Sports in Meridian, said they have been preparing for...
Local reaction to student loan debt cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has captured the attention of every person who owes on student loans. Up to $20,000 in federal debt will be canceled for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for people earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 as a household. News 11 spoke with a Mississippi State graduate who has mixed feelings about the loan cancellation.
First Alert: Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.
