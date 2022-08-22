MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO