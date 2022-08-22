Read full article on original website
Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis
NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Adam Schaefer
An elegant, romantic wedding for college sweethearts from University of Dayton. Sept. 25, 2021 | Fall 2016, Timothy’s Bar at the University of Dayton: That’s where a mutual friend introduced Hannah (Clark) and Adam Schaefer. And just a few blocks away, in front of the campus’s iconic chapel, Adam asked Hannah to be his wife. “He had plans for a large celebration with all of our friends at Timothy’s [after],” Hannah says, “but unfortunately that was the same weekend Gov. DeWine shut down the state for COVID.”
columbusmonthly.com
2022 Tastemakers: BJ Lieberman & Bronwyn Haines of Chapman’s Eat Market and Ginger Rabbit
Married duo BJ Lieberman and Bronwyn Haines are behind two of the city’s most forward-thinking, congenial openings of the past two years: Chapman’s Eat Market and Ginger Rabbit. And this power couple isn’t done. Up next is a 5,000-square-foot, live-fire restaurant, which is currently under construction in the Short North.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus
Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally shares more about cancer battle, treatment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago. On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.
columbusmonthly.com
2022 Tastemakers: Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff of Echo Spirits Distilling Co.
In just three years, Echo Spirits Distilling Co. co-founders Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff have opened their own distillery and cocktail bar in Fifth by Northwest, produced a unique roster of spirits and garnered accolades from the Berlin International Spirits Competition. Last year, Echo Spirits landed four medals at the competition and was named the USA Flavored Rum Distillery of the Year. Not bad for a couple of newbies.
columbusmonthly.com
2022 Tastemakers: Sadaya Lewis of Modern Southern Table
The owner of Modern Southern Table in Budd Dairy Food Hall is giving Columbus a masterclass in seasoning and culture, celebrating Southern delicacies from Geechee red rice to Alabama fried chicken. G.A. Benton. Soul food is the pinnacle of American cuisine, and Sadaya “Daisy” Lewis, owner of Modern Southern Table,...
Downtown YMCA: Columbus Downtown Development Corp. in talks to buy historic building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is working with the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. on a deal to buy its aging Downtown YMCA building at 40 W. Long St. The two currently are negotiating a deal for the CDDC to take ownership of the building by January, YMCA CEO Tony Collins told […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
Former OSU professor gets rehired after 'manic episode'
The former Ohio State University professor who resigned during a "psychotic episode" and was ignored by the university has now gotten her job back.
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
columbusmonthly.com
2022 Tastemakers: Najmeddine Gabbar of Yemeni Restaurant
Having introduced Central Ohio to excellent Yemeni fare, chef Gabbar plans to open several branches of Michigan-based Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. “Yemeni food is the most homey food there is. When you eat it, you feel like you’re home.” That’s how Najmeddine Gabbar, a Michigan transplant, describes the locally uncommon cuisine offered at Yemeni Restaurant, his casual establishment draped in colorful fabrics on the city’s North Side.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Ohio State University Gets $26 Million for Research Center
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio State University announced the Hybrid Autonomous...
Courthouse News Service
Unlawful college ‘room scan’
CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
Groundbreaking date set for Intel plant, with Biden to deliver remarks
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The date for Intel’s groundbreaking in Licking County has been set, with one major name on the guestlist. The ceremony for the two semiconductor chip fabrication plants being built on land that will be annexed into New Albany is set for Friday, Sept. 9, and the White House said Thursday […]
Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
columbusunderground.com
Columbus State Flying Controversial Thin Blue Line Flag This Week for Photo Op
If you’re arriving into Downtown Columbus from I-71 and exiting via Spring Street, then you’ll be driving under a row of flags suspended from the iconic red pedestrian bridge at Columbus State Community College. According to school officials, they’re there for a photo contest. “The Columbus State...
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
