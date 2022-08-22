An elegant, romantic wedding for college sweethearts from University of Dayton. Sept. 25, 2021 | Fall 2016, Timothy’s Bar at the University of Dayton: That’s where a mutual friend introduced Hannah (Clark) and Adam Schaefer. And just a few blocks away, in front of the campus’s iconic chapel, Adam asked Hannah to be his wife. “He had plans for a large celebration with all of our friends at Timothy’s [after],” Hannah says, “but unfortunately that was the same weekend Gov. DeWine shut down the state for COVID.”

