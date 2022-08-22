ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis

NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Adam Schaefer

An elegant, romantic wedding for college sweethearts from University of Dayton. Sept. 25, 2021 | Fall 2016, Timothy’s Bar at the University of Dayton: That’s where a mutual friend introduced Hannah (Clark) and Adam Schaefer. And just a few blocks away, in front of the campus’s iconic chapel, Adam asked Hannah to be his wife. “He had plans for a large celebration with all of our friends at Timothy’s [after],” Hannah says, “but unfortunately that was the same weekend Gov. DeWine shut down the state for COVID.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus

Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally shares more about cancer battle, treatment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago. On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

2022 Tastemakers: Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff of Echo Spirits Distilling Co.

In just three years, Echo Spirits Distilling Co. co-founders Joe Bidinger and Nikhil Sharoff have opened their own distillery and cocktail bar in Fifth by Northwest, produced a unique roster of spirits and garnered accolades from the Berlin International Spirits Competition. Last year, Echo Spirits landed four medals at the competition and was named the USA Flavored Rum Distillery of the Year. Not bad for a couple of newbies.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

2022 Tastemakers: Sadaya Lewis of Modern Southern Table

The owner of Modern Southern Table in Budd Dairy Food Hall is giving Columbus a masterclass in seasoning and culture, celebrating Southern delicacies from Geechee red rice to Alabama fried chicken. G.A. Benton. Soul food is the pinnacle of American cuisine, and Sadaya “Daisy” Lewis, owner of Modern Southern Table,...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
columbusmonthly.com

2022 Tastemakers: Najmeddine Gabbar of Yemeni Restaurant

Having introduced Central Ohio to excellent Yemeni fare, chef Gabbar plans to open several branches of Michigan-based Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. “Yemeni food is the most homey food there is. When you eat it, you feel like you’re home.” That’s how Najmeddine Gabbar, a Michigan transplant, describes the locally uncommon cuisine offered at Yemeni Restaurant, his casual establishment draped in colorful fabrics on the city’s North Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ohio State University Gets $26 Million for Research Center

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ohio State University announced the Hybrid Autonomous...
COLUMBUS, OH
Courthouse News Service

Unlawful college ‘room scan’

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge found that the “room scan” Ohio State University performed of a student’s bedroom, while he took an at-home exam, constituted an unlawful search under the Fourth Amendment. Less intrusive means could monitor test-takers.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents react to strike ending, deal reached

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents across Columbus said they feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders now that the strike is coming to an end. Although it’s been a stressful few days, parents said their kids’ backpacks have been set out since last week and they will be sending their kids off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, August 26-28, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. 1. Through Monday: Show New Americans They Belong with Seeds of Caring. Right now, there are families arriving in Columbus who have traveled long...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
COLUMBUS, OH

