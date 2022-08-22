McMaster: Fauci has ‘done more damage to American children’ than anyone else in history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster blasted Anthony Fauci on Monday in a statement that mainly placed criticism on the governor’s democratic rival in the state gubernatorial race, stating that the president’s chief medical adviser “has done more damage to American children and to the people’s faith in the American public health system than almost anyone in our nation’s history.”

The statement, which alludes to COVID-19 without naming the pandemic, was released just hours after Fauci announced that he plans to leave his adviser position, along with step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in December.

“While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring,” Fauci said in a statement Monday. “After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field.”

Fauci has led the NIAID for 38 years, including overseeing responses to HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika viruses.

Two of the three sentences in McMaster’s statement are used to place criticism on his opponent in the race for South Carolina governor, Joe Cunningham.

“What should be scary to every South Carolinian is that if Joe Cunningham was governor, each and every recommendation he made would have been put into place in South Carolina,” the written statement reads. “Our businesses would have been shut down, our students left stranded, and our economy shattered – that’s the future we’re looking at with Joe as governor.”

McMaster issued an executive order in April 2020 that placed capacity limits on retail businesses and ordered people to limit travel unless it was to work or obtain essential goods and services. He issued other orders during the early months of the pandemic, including closing beaches, night clubs and gyms.

That June, he declared a new state of emergency and said restrictions wouldn’t lift until case counts decreased. While he said mandating masks was “impractical,” he encouraged wearing them.

In the years since, he has promoted the COVID-19 vaccine and pressured the state’s health agency to not require children to wear masks at school.

