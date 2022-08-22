Read full article on original website
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
Several arrests are made over the weekend in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests over the weekend. These include:...
Blankenship fire sparked by lightning in Asotin County near Clarkston
ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. - State resources have been authorized for the Blankenship Fire burning in Asotin County near Clarkston. Firefighters say lightning started the fire Wednesday afternoon and it's already burning 200 acres. Right now, mostly farmland is burning so no evacuations are in place.
70-Year-Old Man Arrested for DUI, Battery on an Officer Stemming from Idaho County Traffic Stop
RIGGINS - On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol in Riggins, ID, when he pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. After making contact with the driver, the deputy arrested 70-year-old Anthony Nelson, of New...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape denied request for new trial
BOISE, Idaho — A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will not be re-tried or acquitted. In April, Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of raping of 19-year-old legislative intern. The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at his apartment after they had dinner together. von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of...
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Violating Civil Protection Order
STITES, ID - On Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stites area for a call regarding an alleged violation of a civil protection order. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene, where 38-year-old Jason...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
81-year-old woman and her daughter accused of poisoning, suffocating, burning 87-year-old ex-husband
LEWISTON, Idaho (TCD) -- An 81-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter are accused of suffocating and burning the elderly woman’s ex-husband in their home. According to the Lewiston Police Department, 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing in March, though he had reportedly not been seen since January. Lewiston Police said they started investigating Kay Morrison and her daughter Kimberly Morrison after Keith’s disappearance. Keith was reportedly Kimberly’s father and was once married to Kay.
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Selway River Road Once Again Blocked and Closed to Traffic After Active Movement on Landslide Over the Weekend
IDAHO COUNTY - As of Monday afternoon, Selway River Road #223 on the Moose Creek Ranger District is once again blocked by debris and closed to traffic following active movement of the landslide over the weekend. According to the U.S. Forest Service, construction material needed to stabilize the top of...
Idaho Food Bank's backpack program
According to the Idaho Food Bank, elementary school children don't always talk about their hunger needs and are shy to ask for help. For many children, school lunch is their only meal of the day. That's where the Idaho Food Bank's backpack program comes in. Volunteers at Lewiston's Idaho Food...
Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School
This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
Thunder on the Snake to Kick Off This Weekend
LEWISTON, ID– Thunder on the Snake is a jet river marathon race along the snake river, with up to ten racers competing this year. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve ever done in my life," said Director and racer Ryan Hudson. " I’ve done a lot of kinds of racing before and being on the river my whole life it’s just a blast, and there’s nothing else like it.”
