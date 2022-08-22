ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights

LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
LEWISTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Stites, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Idaho County, ID
City
Riggins, ID
State
Oregon State
Cottonwood, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho County, ID
Crime & Safety
Big Country News

Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest

COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Jason Sears
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho County Sheriff
truecrimedaily

81-year-old woman and her daughter accused of poisoning, suffocating, burning 87-year-old ex-husband

LEWISTON, Idaho (TCD) -- An 81-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter are accused of suffocating and burning the elderly woman’s ex-husband in their home. According to the Lewiston Police Department, 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing in March, though he had reportedly not been seen since January. Lewiston Police said they started investigating Kay Morrison and her daughter Kimberly Morrison after Keith’s disappearance. Keith was reportedly Kimberly’s father and was once married to Kay.
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLEWTV

Idaho Food Bank's backpack program

According to the Idaho Food Bank, elementary school children don't always talk about their hunger needs and are shy to ask for help. For many children, school lunch is their only meal of the day. That's where the Idaho Food Bank's backpack program comes in. Volunteers at Lewiston's Idaho Food...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School

This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
CLARKSTON, WA
KLEWTV

Thunder on the Snake to Kick Off This Weekend

LEWISTON, ID– Thunder on the Snake is a jet river marathon race along the snake river, with up to ten racers competing this year. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve ever done in my life," said Director and racer Ryan Hudson. " I’ve done a lot of kinds of racing before and being on the river my whole life it’s just a blast, and there’s nothing else like it.”
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy