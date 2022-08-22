Read full article on original website
Bugatti And Rimac CEO Doesn’t See ‘Any Slowdown’ From Super Rich Buyers
The boss of Bugatti Rimac says that demand for the automaker’s high-priced vehicles shows no signs of abating. Shortly after the veil was lifted on the $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral, Mate Rimac said the car manufacturer’s customers show no signs of slowing their spending, regardless of current recession fears.
Tony’s Touch Auto Detailing Shop Won’t Judge Or Ask You Any Questions
Detailing shops often use before and after shots of filthy and neglected vehicles in order to promote their services. However, a company from Chicago opted for something quite different and gory enough to star in an episode of the Sopranos or even Breaking Bad. They created a social media post with a photo of a car interior soaked in blood, before showing the cleaned version.
Toyota Recognizes California’s Authority To Set Vehicle Emission Standards
Toyota will now recognize California’s authority to set its own vehicle emission standards. In making the move, Toyota will be eligible for government fleet purchases by the state of California. The automaker confirmed its decision in a letter sent to California governor Gavin Newsom and Air Resources Board chair Liane Randolph, noting that it is “committed to emission reductions and vehicle introductions consistent with CARB’s programs.”
Honda May Reportedly Build Supply Chain That Doesn’t Depend On China
Honda may seek to decouple its supply chain from China in the wake of strict COVID lockdowns and rising global tensions. The move would be a high profile sign of growing concerns in the market. Japanese newspaper Sankei reports, without citing any specific sources, that Honda will continue to produce...
Toyota Celebrates 50 Years In Michigan As Company Looks To The Future
If you’ve noticed a lot of Toyota research and development articles lately, there’s a good reason for it as the company is celebrating 50 years in Michigan. The journey started in 1972, when Toyota needed a place to perform vehicle emission tests near the Environmental Protection Agency office in Michigan. As a result, it bought Hilbert’s Garage in nearby Ann Arbor.
