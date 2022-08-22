Read full article on original website
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
Weekend Happenings has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
LubbockPRIDE’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival at Rodgers Park on Saturday, August 27
The following is a press release from LubbockPRIDE:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — LubbockPRIDE is the host of the annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. The festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community. This year, we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as an organization and we plan on continuing our service to the community for many years to come.
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
Wish Wednesday: It’s almost performance time for the celebrity dancers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd. They’ve been practicing for...
Deputy called to retrieve pig from Levelland campus
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center. In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.
Lubbock Co. Constables speak out on dangers of being a constable serving evictions and notices
LUBBOCK, Texas – This week’s tragedy involving two Oklahoma deputies being shot while out serving evictions has put into perspective what these officers do on a daily basis. Here in Lubbock, the county constables go through the uncertainty every day. Lubbock County Constable for Precinct 1, Paul Hanna knows the risks involved, and said he […]
One hurt after stabbing in North Lubbock Wednesday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured after a stabbing Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in before 8:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Cesar E. Chavez Drive. One person had moderate injuries, according to LPD. Police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim walked up to a home, said […]
Lubbock boutique working to keep up with inflation, supply delays
LUBBOCK, Texas – Local businesses have been working hard to combat the challenges of inflation and shipping delays. Sarah Womble, owner of Loolah’s boutique said she has been balancing the changing clothing trends while some of her items take a while to come in. “It’s been a roller coaster not gonna lie. It’s up and […]
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
Southbound Slide blocked at 50th street due to crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has moderate injuries after a crash at the intersection of 50th and Slide Road. The Southbound traffic on Slide Road is blocked at this time. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash scene can...
