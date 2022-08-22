ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Did you know: WV has an official state firearm

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJCu7_0hQxyzvw00

CHARLESTON, WV ( WVNS ) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wild-life and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an official state firearm?

POLICE: More explosive devices found at church in Bluefield, suspect in custody

In March 2013 , The state Senate adopted a resolution creating an official West Virginia State Firearm. The firearm chosen and officially named the state firearm was the Hall Flintlock Model 1819. The Hall M1819 was the first breech loaded rifle to be adopted by the United States Army in 1819. The rifle was chosen because it was easier and faster to reload than other rifles thanks to the block at the breech that could be lifted out and allow the operator to insert the powder and bullet designed by John H. Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaBbR_0hQxyzvw00

The production of the firearm operated out of the National Armory in Harper’s Ferry, overseen by John H. Hall. Hall was commissioned by the U.S. Army to supply 200 rifles. Due to Hall’s limited production he could only produce 50 firearms a year and was forced to down turn the commission. After Hall turned down the commission, he broke down his assembly process to improve it. He succeeded by creating interchangeable parts to be used in an assembly-line type arrangement, making the Hall Flintlock Model 1819 the first weapon to be entirely machine made.

WVSP holding DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zu6iA_0hQxyzvw00

The firearm’s significance to West Virginia is evident as the Hall M1819 was used throughout the end of the Civil War. It is also speculated that the rifle is the rifle picture in the West Virginia State Seal laying at the feet of the farmer and the miner.

Having an official state firearm is a little uncommon as West Virginia is only one of nine states to adopt an official state firearm, the latest being Texas in May 2021 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man wins almost $500,000 after a bad poker beat

A West Virginia man was lucky after a bad beat in poker on Thursday. KDKA reports that Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia, played poker at Rivers Casino when a royal flush beat his four aces during no-limit Texas hold’em.  Raymond Broderson, of Wexford PA won over $368,000 with his royal flush. Flanagan’s beat turned into […]
GAMBLING
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer

Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man arrested for DUI after crash shuts down West Virginia Turnpike

PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer crash on the West Virginia Turnpike closed I-77 and caused a chemical spill. Authorities say the crash happened during the hour between 11:30 p.m. last night, Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 12:30 a.m. this morning, Thursday, Aug. 25 near the 62.5 mile-marker of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#State Senate#Politics State#West Virginians#The Black Bear#The United States Army#The National Armory#The U S Army
WVNS

13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
timesvirginian.com

Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair

Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

U.S. Attorney praises quick thinking of court security staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Attorney for the southern district of West Virginia credits the alert court security personnel at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building for being on top of a situation which developed Monday morning. The first to notice James Fowler, 50, as he entered the building with a black back was a court security officer.
POLITICS
Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
Lootpress

Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHSV

Heart transplant gives West Virginia girl second chance at life

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It’s hard to tell from all her energy and smiles, but earlier this month 3-year-old Charlee Hoover had a heart transplant. Her mother, Danielle said she had a healthy pregnancy up until the day she was born. “As time went on they kept saying something...
HEALTH
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy