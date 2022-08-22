ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau transit director to retire, search for replacement launches soon

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCPFp_0hQxylp000
Greg Seubert. Contributed photo

Damakant Jayshi

The City of Wausau will soon be launching a search for its new transit director since the longtime leader of the department, Greg Seubert, is retiring.

Seubert, who has worked for the city for 40 years, has already submitted his retirement notice. The Finance Committee will be discussing, and likely approving, a recruitment plan for Seubert’s position. The recruitment will likely be handled by an outside firm and a $22,500 budget modification has been proposed by the city’s Human Resources department for the purpose. The plan will have to be endorsed by the full City Council.

“I’ve worked for the City of Wausau for 40 years and I will soon be 63 years old, so it seems like it a good time to retire,” Seubert told Wausau Pilot & Review. “I would like to spend more time with family and pursue personal interests like traveling.”

Seubert said his retirement will be effective Jan. 16, 2023. The transit director oversees Metro Ride, Wausau’s bus service.

Jennifer Kannenberg, specialist at the city’s Human Resources department, said the transit director was drawing an annual base salary of $133,057. She did not have any additional information at this time when asked about the timeline for recruitment.

Speaking about challenges that Wausau’s public transportation service still faces, Seubert pointed to a lack of regional service as its the biggest issue.

“We can only cross local boundaries to extend service if communities partner with us to make that happen,” he said. “Also, the loss of retail opportunities in the City of Wausau has been challenging for transit riders.”

Another difficulty is hiring part-time drivers, he added. Seubert also mentioned a potential challenge with long-term ramifications: declining funding from the state.

“Over the years, state funds have declined from 42% of expense to about 22% in 2022,” he said. “At the same time, state-imposed levy limits have made it difficult for the city to respond.”

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

City administrator for Wausau? The debate just heats up

Should the City of Wausau have a city administrator? While some city leaders are exploring the topic, others are dismissing the conversation as one engineered by a handful of people trying to create a negative impression of current local leaders. Gerald Whitburn, a retired businessman who spent much of his...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Volm captures super late models finale as Mondeik completes rare SPS three-peat

WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 25) – The number three was a good one for both Justin Mondeik and Travis Volm on Season Championship Night at State Park Speedway. Mondeik joined some exclusive company at the track with his third consecutive Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech championship, while Volm picked up his third feature win of the season, holding off Mondeik on the final night of weekly racing at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile for 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

International speaker, trainer and author to headline Customer Service Seminar

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present a special program next week featuring international speaker, trainer and author David K. Aaker, IOM. A Customer Service Interactive Seminar will be held on the morning of Wednesday, August 31 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Networking time will follow the morning session and the program will be wrapped up with a lunch keynote by Aaker.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

City of Marshfield Looking for Residents Interested in Serving as a Commissioner on Utility Commission

The Municipal Code of the City of Marshfield provides that a five-member Utility Commission is elected by the Common Council. The Commissioners serve staggered five-year terms. Mayor Lois Te Strake is seeking city residents, but others in the area may be considered based on background and qualifications interested in serving as a commissioner on the Utility Commission.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#City Council#Bus Service#The Finance Committee#Human Resources#Wausau Pilot Review#Metro Ride
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library sets dates for September story times

WAUSAU – When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place to turn than your local Marathon County Public Library. MCPL has story times scheduled at all nine of its locations this September, so families across the county can easily attend one no matter where they live.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Public bikes available again in Wausau

WAUSAU – The Bikeshare system has returned to Wausau’s Riverlife area. Nine bikes are available between two stations, one on River Drive underneath Bridge Street, the other next to the creek across from the Apartments at Riverlife building. Bikeshare users will be able to access the bikes using...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

MCPL to offer story time with Wausau Mayor

WAUSAU – What is it like being the mayor of a city like Wausau? And what are some of the mayor’s favorite stories? Find out the answers to both of these questions during a special story time with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School Board advances 4 candidates to fill vacancy

The Wausau School Board on Monday voted to advance four candidates out of the eight who had applied to fill a position left vacant by Ka Lo’s resignation. A special meeting of the board heard from the candidates to fill Lo’s unexpired term. The final selection be made Sept. 6. The appointed board member will serve from Sept. 6 through April 23, 2023.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW

State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
STRATFORD, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your letters: Our kids are not okay

We are failing our children. The D.C. Everest and Wausau school district communities have experienced several losses of their former and current classmates over the last 12 months. In this time of science-denying and “fake news” can we, at the very least, take for face value the facts about the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy