kfgo.com
Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
BECKER, Minn. – A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district. The order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely about the...
Student loans issued by Bank of ND not eligible under Biden loan forgiveness program
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) -Those who received student loans from the Bank of North Dakota are not eligible for President Biden’s new loan forgiveness plan. Biden’s debt relief program eliminates $10,000 for those who got loans from the U.S. Department of Education who earn less than $125,000 a year. An estimated 43 million people will benefit.
Without legislative action, student loan forgiveness will be taxable
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota state revenue officials say without legislative action student loan forgiveness will be taxable. The Legislature never passed its 2022 tax bill to confirm with federal changes. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a wide-ranging debt cancellation program where many student loan holders could get $10,000 of their debt forgiven.
Authorities say they’ve located mother of baby found at MSP
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Authorities say they have located the mother of an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who is believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via the Metro Transit light rail with a woman “in crisis” who is likely not related to the girl or her legal guardian.
Carjacking gang member sentenced in Minn.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – A suburban Minneapolis man is the fifth of six people facing federal prison time for a string of armed carjackings in 2020 and 2021. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Isaiah Alstad of Columbia Heights received a sentence of just over nine years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Court documents say he was a member of the ‘Top 5’ street gang.
