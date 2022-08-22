Read full article on original website
Salem card show
Buy, sell, trade at the Salem card show on Saturday, Aug. 27. The show, featuring 50 tables, will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 118 Fair St., Salem, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and there will be door prizes. Dealer tables are $15. Contact Brad,...
Marion "Woody" Smith
Marion "Woody" Smith, 87, of Little York, Indiana passed away on August 20, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1935, near Spurgeon Lake in the Delaney bottoms of Washington County, Indiana to Issac and Julia Mae (Hyde) Smith, who preceded him in death.
Friday night means football
It's Friday night and that means high school football. Salem (0-1) travels to Silver Creek, Eastern (0-1) hosts Crawford County and WW (1-0) hosts Clarksville. Also, don't forget to turn in your Pigskin Picks...due by 4 p.m. today.
FNOS set for Sept. 16
Friday Night on the Square will continue to be the third Friday of September, Sept. 16. Chamber executive director Erik Bush said, “We are not planning to move the date of our event and yes, we are still planning to have the festival around the square.”. The time will...
Faye Pellman
Faye Pellman, age 79, of Clarksville passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Clark Memorial Hospital; she was born May 12, 1943 in Barbersville, Kentucky. Faye was a homemaker and Christian by faith. She is survived by 3 children: Stephen James Pellman, Donna Carter, and Paula Money (Danny); 2 brothers:...
Campbellsburg festival needs vendors
The Campbellsburg Country Festival Committee is looking for vendors for this year’s event. The festival will be held Sept. 9 to 11. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. For more information, please join the Campbellsburg Country Festival Facebook group page or contact Whitley Clements at 812-620-9967.
Knapp Miller Brown celebrating new owners
Knapp Miller Brown Insurance is celebrating new owners since 2021. Zack Richards, Jon Spaulding and Anthony Scifres, AFIS are the new owners with familiar faces. They continue to provide risk management solutions with the service you love and integrity you expect. The agency is located on the north side of...
OSD festival moves to Oct. 1 and 2
The Old Settlers Day Festival is planning on combining the old with the new for this year’s festival. The newest change is the date, which will now be the weekend of Oct. 1 and 2. “There are actually going to be three weekends of fall activities,” said committee member,...
