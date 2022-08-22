ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100-day challenge focuses on homelessness near roads, train tracks

By Bethany Reeves
 4 days ago
Santa Barbara County is working to get homeless people into shelter and permanent housing within the next 100 days to meet a challenge from the governor, officials announced Monday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's 100-day challenge aims to cut down on homelessness in the state with a focus on freeways and railroad corridors. In addition to moving people to shelter, the project hopes to reduce fire danger and pedestrian collisions near roads and train tracks.

Each participating county has the goal of moving at least 20 homeless people into shelter and 20 others into permanent housing within 100 days.

Santa Barbara County is partnering with city officials, Caltrans, Union Pacific Railroad and community organizations to meet the goal, officials say.

The team will map homeless camps along transportation corridors, create a list of names of people living in them and connect people with homeless services.

The challenge began on July 6 and will run through Oct. 14.

The 100-day challenge in the county is funded by a $2.5 million funding grant from the State of California Encampment Resolution Funding.

KSBY News

KSBY News

