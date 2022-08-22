Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at teens outside Arapahoe High School

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at teenagers outside Arapahoe High School on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. that day, two teenagers — who "were visibly shaken and frightened" — approached school resource officers (SRO) during the end of the first lunch period and said a person had just pulled a gun on them as they were walking near the school, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Littleton Public Schools. One of the teens was a student at the school, but it's not clear if the second teen also attended Arapahoe High School.

The SROs located the suspect in a vehicle across the street from the school and found a firearm in the car, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and was booked into the Arapahoe County jail.

The suspect was identified as Connor Beals, 18. The sheriff's office said Beals has a friend who attends the school, but does not have any other connections to it.