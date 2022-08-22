ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Multiple explosive devices discovered in small West Virginia town

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8Krj_0hQxxvMp00


A t least one explosive device was detonated at the federal courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia , Monday, with multiple other devices discovered nearby, police said.

The historic Elizabeth Kee Federal Building, which was evacuated two hours before the detonation due to a bomb scare, was not damaged in what police called a "controlled detonation," and no injuries have been reported.

FOR 3,000 WEST VIRGINIA FAMILIES, HOPE FOR EDUCATION FREEDOM HANGS IN THE BALANCE

Police believe a total of three explosive devices are in the city, Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph . At least one of the other devices was discovered at the Westminster Presbyterian Church located near the courthouse. The third is believed to be at the house of a suspect and is being investigated.


A suspect is in custody and is being questioned, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Pittsburgh office confirmed to the Herald-Dispatch.

A bomb squad and agents from the FBI's Charleston field office entered the federal courthouse at 10:30 a.m. after the courthouse was evacuated. The streets surrounding the courthouse were also shut down, according to the outlet, and the employees at Summit Bank, located next to the courthouse, were also evacuated. Employees have since been allowed back in, but the bank has not reopened.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

No further information on the devices or motive was given, but an agent from Homeland Security Federal Protection Service is also involved in the investigation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Bluefield Police Department for comment.

Comments / 13

Don Ames
4d ago

If the suspect actually made and planted the bombs then the suspect should be prosecuted as a domestic terrorist. Domestic terrorist are just as much an enemy as foreign terrorist. Punishment should be the same. Locked up until no longer a threat.

Reply
11
Mr.un•a•pol•o•get•ic
4d ago

I’m wondering if a background check was obtained for those bombs he made? My guess is no but hey who am I to point the idiocy of gun bans? I mean the point is right in front of everyone. If you want to cause harm you will find a way.

Reply(2)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Fbi#Explosive Device#Homeland Security#Pittsburgh#Bluefield Police#The Herald Dispatch#Summit Bank
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
Daily Mail

Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot

A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Fugitive shot, killed after pulling gun at father's funeral in West Virginia

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said.The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local news outlets reported.Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny said officers had a warrant for the man's arrest.The man, whose name authorities did not release, was spotted leaving the funeral home as a pallbearer. After letting him help take the casket to a hearse, officers tried to arrest...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
69K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy