Multiple explosive devices discovered in small West Virginia town



A t least one explosive device was detonated at the federal courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia , Monday, with multiple other devices discovered nearby, police said.

The historic Elizabeth Kee Federal Building, which was evacuated two hours before the detonation due to a bomb scare, was not damaged in what police called a "controlled detonation," and no injuries have been reported.

FOR 3,000 WEST VIRGINIA FAMILIES, HOPE FOR EDUCATION FREEDOM HANGS IN THE BALANCE

Police believe a total of three explosive devices are in the city, Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph . At least one of the other devices was discovered at the Westminster Presbyterian Church located near the courthouse. The third is believed to be at the house of a suspect and is being investigated.



A suspect is in custody and is being questioned, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Pittsburgh office confirmed to the Herald-Dispatch.

A bomb squad and agents from the FBI's Charleston field office entered the federal courthouse at 10:30 a.m. after the courthouse was evacuated. The streets surrounding the courthouse were also shut down, according to the outlet, and the employees at Summit Bank, located next to the courthouse, were also evacuated. Employees have since been allowed back in, but the bank has not reopened.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

No further information on the devices or motive was given, but an agent from Homeland Security Federal Protection Service is also involved in the investigation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Bluefield Police Department for comment.