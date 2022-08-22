ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.

It started around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Shore Boulevard near Seaway Drive. There were two structure fires in that block, the Norton Shores Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

    Firefighters at the scene of two structure fires in the 500 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in Norton Shores on Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Norton Shores Fire Department)
    Firefighters at the scene of two structure fires in the 500 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in Norton Shores on Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Norton Shores Fire Department)
    Firefighters at the scene of two structure fires in the 500 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in Norton Shores on Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Norton Shores Fire Department)
    Firefighters at the scene of two structure fires in the 500 block of Lake Shore Boulevard in Norton Shores on Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy Norton Shores Fire Department)

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported.

Two cats were rescued from one of the homes, the Norton Shores Fire Department Said.

As of around 3:10 p.m., crews were still on scene.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

