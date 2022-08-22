Crews battling two house fires rescue cats in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Two homes caught fire in Norton Shores on Monday, firefighters say.
It started around 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Lake Shore Boulevard near Seaway Drive. There were two structure fires in that block, the Norton Shores Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters say no injuries have been reported.
Two cats were rescued from one of the homes, the Norton Shores Fire Department Said.
As of around 3:10 p.m., crews were still on scene.
