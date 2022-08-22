Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say
MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire
MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
WMUR.com
Man arrested in connection to shots fired call in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after shots were fired after a possible road rage incident. Ezra Burdette, 20, of Concord was taken into custody on Thursday. New Hampshire State Police said no one was hurt in the Saturday afternoon incident on Rumford Street. Burdette is charged...
WMUR.com
Officials investigate motive in murder-suicide that left 4 dead in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — The Essex County district attorney saida woman fatally shot her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law’s father before killing herself in Lynn, Massachusetts. Investigators said Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66, and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34, at 98 Rockaway St. She...
whdh.com
One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
WMUR.com
Man accused of stealing car with woman, baby inside at Hampton Beach State Park
HAMPTON, N.H. — A man from Maine is in custody after police said he stole a car with a woman and an infant inside. Hampton police said David Tayes, 46, of Maine, stole the vehicle around noon at Hampton Beach State Park. Police said a woman and baby he did not know were inside the vehicle.
WMUR.com
Wounded Warriors’ ‘Hit The Beach’ event at Hampton Beach connects veterans through surfing
HAMPTON, N.H. — Some surfers were on a special mission Friday morning at Hampton Beach. The Wounded Warrior Project hosted the “Hit The Beach” for veterans for a 14th year. The event introduces veterans from Vietnam to Afghanistan to the joy of surfing. Joseph Carlson, who was...
Man Shot in New Hampshire Mall Parking Lot, Gets Himself to Urgent Care
A man shot in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park went to an urgent care on his own early Monday evening. Salem Police said they responded to reports that people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot after shots were fired in a parking lot around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 911 caller reported a man walking into an urgent care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds a mile away from the mall.
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WMUR.com
Hollis police hold active shooting training at high school
HOLLIS, N.H. — Law enforcement officers met at Hollis-Brookline High School Thursday as part of an active shooter training. The police department says this type of in-field training has two major advantages. It helps officers better understand the layout of the schools and it shows Granite Staters that precautions...
WMUR.com
Boy, 4, dies one week after fall from 4th-floor window in Boston apartment building
BOSTON — A young child who fell from a window at an apartment building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a call...
WCVB
Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend
SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
WMUR.com
Father, son rescued after boat sinks in Boston harbor
BOSTON — It was a close call for a father and son boating in Boston harbor. They hit some rocks and ended up in the water, clinging to a floating cooler. Two Boston police boat officers happened to be close by when they got the call Wednesday and responded with body cameras rolling.
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
