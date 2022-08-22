ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NH

WMUR.com

Second, third adults die days after crash in Madison, police say

MADISON, N.H. — Two people severely injured in a crash Sunday in Madison have died, New Hampshire State Police said Friday. Investigators said three adults and five children were in the single-vehicle crash on Route 16. All three adults were ejected from the SUV, police said. Officials said Kevin...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man identified in fatal crash in New Hampshire

MADISON, New Hampshire — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 3:47 p.m. According to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety on Friday, first responders found...
WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
WMUR.com

Man arrested in connection to shots fired call in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man was arrested after shots were fired after a possible road rage incident. Ezra Burdette, 20, of Concord was taken into custody on Thursday. New Hampshire State Police said no one was hurt in the Saturday afternoon incident on Rumford Street. Burdette is charged...
whdh.com

One dead, several injured in Newburyport crash

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is dead and several others are hurt in a deadly crash on I-95 North in Newburyport, according to State Police. State Police said troopers responded at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday night, and a preliminary investigation suggests that Daniel Mena, 21, of Lynn, was riding a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 with swapped plates and had a near-collision with multiple cars, according to multiple witnesses. The near-miss caused one of those cars to swerve into the motorcycle, flipping the bike onto its side.
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
97.5 WOKQ

Man Shot in New Hampshire Mall Parking Lot, Gets Himself to Urgent Care

A man shot in the parking lot of the Mall at Rockingham Park went to an urgent care on his own early Monday evening. Salem Police said they responded to reports that people were leaving the parking lot in vehicles and on foot after shots were fired in a parking lot around 6 p.m. At the same time, a 911 caller reported a man walking into an urgent care on Stiles Road with gunshot wounds a mile away from the mall.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WMUR.com

Hollis police hold active shooting training at high school

HOLLIS, N.H. — Law enforcement officers met at Hollis-Brookline High School Thursday as part of an active shooter training. The police department says this type of in-field training has two major advantages. It helps officers better understand the layout of the schools and it shows Granite Staters that precautions...
WCVB

Troopers: Man hit, killed crossing Route 1 was trying to reach girlfriend

SAUGUS, Mass. — A man from Vermont died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross Route 1 on foot, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing the busy highway's three southbound lanes near the Essex Street...
WMUR.com

Father, son rescued after boat sinks in Boston harbor

BOSTON — It was a close call for a father and son boating in Boston harbor. They hit some rocks and ended up in the water, clinging to a floating cooler. Two Boston police boat officers happened to be close by when they got the call Wednesday and responded with body cameras rolling.
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...

