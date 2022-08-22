Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Crews stop garage fire from spreading to residence Wednesday
The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday shortly before 12:45 p.m., according to a news release. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty, . Upon arrival, fire crews found a detached garage with heavy smoke showing. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and all three stations put out the fire using hose lines.
ourquadcities.com
No one injured from Galesburg garage fire
ourquadcities.com
Free smoke alarms installed
Some people in Moline got new smoke alarms installed in their homes today. Volunteers with the American Red Cross put in the alarms for free in the Floreciente neighborhood. They also talked about the importance of fire safety. Volunteers responded to two house fires in the Quad Cities and west central Illinois in recent weeks.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police report: Kids injured by box cutters in skirmish on North Street in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Multiple children, including a 3-year-old, were injured in an incident on East North Street Saturday night. Officers were called to the 100 block of East North Street at 8:16 p.m. for a large crowd and a report of a child being stabbed. According to the police report,...
ourquadcities.com
Businesses weigh in on two-way streets downtown
Davenport’s 3rd and 4th streets — both one way since the 1950s — are closer to welcoming two-way traffic again, and downtown businesses are reacting. Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is located on Main Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street. “It’s past due. It’s like c’mon…....
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Welder, scrap copper, whiskey among items stolen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 3:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., for a burglary report. Officers were told by an employee that a chain link fence had been cut on the east side of the property to gain entry. Security footage showed the incident took place at 2 a.m. that morning. A Miller brand welder valued at $2,000 and $2,000 worth of scrap copper were taken from the property. The cost of the fence damage is estimated at $1,000.
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
KWQC
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
ourquadcities.com
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
Central Illinois Proud
4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Six injured in two-vehicle crash near hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – At least six people may be injured as the result of one of two accidents near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say the main accident at Randolph and Hamilton near UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center around 2:40 P.M. involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.
ourquadcities.com
Two dead after crash into Duck Creek
UPDATE: Two people are dead after the SUV they were in crashed into Duck Creek late Monday. Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street after a report of an SUV in Duck Creek. A preliminary investigation indicated a Ford Escape was traveling...
iheart.com
Two Dead, Three Injured in Davenport Crash
(Davenport, IA) -- Two people are dead and three more injured after a car lost control and crashed in Davenport. A 31-year-old woman and four kids were in the car Monday night when the woman lost control, hit a bridge, and came to rest on its side in Duck Creek.
Man missing out of Port Byron
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person from Port Byron On August 23 at about 10:46 p.m. the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Missing Person complaint in Port Byron. Steven R. Mudd was last seen on August 23 at approximately 6 a.m. when he left his […]
ourquadcities.com
Petition launched to derail the train merger
Some people in Davenport are now fighting to prevent a big railroad merger. This after Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal with Canadian Pacific. Michelle Russell of Davenport launched a petition drive hoping to derail the merger. The petition is called “Stop the Train.”. Opponents are...
Several injured after car fails to yield on Middle Road, collides with SUV
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Several people were injured when two vehicles collided Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21 at Middle Road and 23rd Street in Bettendorf. According to the Bettendorf Police Department, a Dodge Charger failed to yield when turning left from Middle Road onto Spruce Hills Drive at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries roundup: Mowers, car, cash, collectables stolen from garages, cars
GALESBURG — Here are the recent burglaries reported in Galesburg. A 40” x 24” steel mesh cart valued at $150 was reported stolen from outside Mary Allen West Tower at 4:16 p.m. Thursday. The theft reportedly occurred between 3-3p.m. A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at...
ourquadcities.com
New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family
Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport sends proposal to convert 1-ways to 2-ways to next reading
Davenport city leaders gave the OK Wednesday night to continue with a proposal to convert a couple of current one-way streets downtown into two-way traffic. This sets the stage to change Third and Fourth streets. Debate went on for more than two hours before the council voted six to four...
