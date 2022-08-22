Read full article on original website
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it […]
WTOP
Teachers at Md. elementary school face unexpected challenges
Teachers throughout Maryland are back in the classrooms this week, working on bulletin boards and arranging desks as they get ready to welcome students back next week. But at some schools, the teachers will face challenges and have to prepare for things you don’t expect a teacher to have to deal with.
Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert
A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
2022 Maryland State Fair To Open This Weekend
Grab your sunscreen and your walking shoes in preparation for the start of the Maryland State Fair, which opened its gates to the public at 5 p.m., Thursday, August 25. The state fair will run over the weekend from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28, Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11, states the official Maryland State Fair website.
popville.com
“a good vanilla Italian soda in DC?”
Recently opened Italian Bar at 5008 Connecticut Ave, NW. I was wondering if the community could help me out on my search for a good vanilla Italian soda in DC! Before moving to DC, my local coffee shop had the best Italian Soda. I know it’s really just club soda and flavored syrup, but there is a certain nostalgia about sitting outside with an Italian Soda. I’ve been craving a Vanilla Italian soda for a few weeks but haven’t been able to find anywhere around DC that does them. Any recommendations on where to look?”
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
The last weekend in August means the fall market is nearly here, despite the weather warming up more now than the past couple weeks. Unless you are savoring the last days of the open pools, we have over 200 open houses scheduled across the District. Take a look at some of our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland state education leaders seek long-term solution to teacher shortages
Thousands of Maryland students will head back to school in less than a week under a cloud of a teacher shortage. School districts have promised to have adequate teachers in front of students on the first day, but officials admit this year will be a challenge. Across Maryland, local school...
Participants sought for a Maryland study
If you’d like to be part of a new research program whose goal is to improve the health of Marylanders, the University of Maryland School of Medicine wants to hear from you. Researchers are seeking to engage 250,000 Marylanders to build a resource that will enable a broad range of health- and disease-related research.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
CBS News
Trade food donations for free admission at the Maryland State Fair
The Maryland State Fair is the last hurrah of summer for many residents, and it's just days away from kicking off. This year, there's a new way to give back and gain free admission to the fair: a food drive on opening day by Chick-fil-A Baltimore. Each visitor who brings...
marketplace.org
D.C. aims to make housing down payments more affordable for lower-income families
Home prices are up by double-digit percentages from last year. Washington, D.C., like other cities, has responded with housing assistance. The district is doubling the amount of down payment assistance available for low- and middle-income households. Applicants could be eligible for up to $202,000 in low-interest loans. D.C.’s Home Purchase...
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
popville.com
“Advice on HOA Loans for Small Condo Associations?”
I own a condo in a 9 unit condo building in DC. The building was built in 2018 by a developer who turned out to be pretty shady, and we’ve discovered a series of escalating issues with the construction. The owners who face one side of the building have had water damage during heavy rainstorms since early on; we got the full amount of the structural defect warranty money placed in bond with the city by the developer (~$50K) to partially re-side that part of the building and do some other work to fix issues with the initial construction.
A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government
Maryland's past three Democratic governors held executive positions in local government before winning statewide office and took many of their colleagues with them to the State House. The post A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
uschamber.com
DC Mayor Signs Ban on Non-Competes into Law
Over the last two years, the Council of the District of Columbia has postponed and revised the Ban on Non-Compete Agreement Act of 2020—a law that was set to widely prohibit employers from imposing non-compete agreements onto employees. The bill was signed into law in January 2021 and scheduled to be enforceable on October 1, 2021. After hearing concerns about the broad scope of the bill, the sponsor, Councilmember Elisa Silverman introduced multiple amendments to the legislation, and enforcement of the ban was pushed back to April 2022 and again to October 2022.
