Man arrested, another wanted after Richland chase

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

RICHLAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One man was arrested and another is still wanted after a police chase that happened in Richland on Saturday, August 20.

Officials with the Richland Police Department said an officer saw a car being carelessly driven around 1:00 p.m. on Highway 49 south. The driver pulled into Raceway gas station. The officer approached the car and allegedly smelled marijuana.

Investigators said the driver, Jamiktae Jackson, 27, of Jackson, denied that there was any marijuana in the car. The officer then spoke to the passenger, Rory Hall, 35, of Hattiesburg, who handed handed over a glass jar of suspected marijuana and a partially-smoked marijuana cigarette.

The officer asked both men to get out of the car. When he returned to his patrol car to ask for more help, officials said Jackson got back in the car and drove north in the southbound lanes of Highway 49.

Jackson eventually crashed into a ditch. When he was arrested, officials said he stated that he had a stolen gun inside the car and active warrants through the Pearl Police Department. He was charged with felony fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of marijuana less than one ounce while in possession of a firearm, careless driving, no insurance and switched decal.

Officials said the passenger, Hall, left the gas station in a car with a woman. He is wanted for possession of marijuana.

Jackson was released to seek medical attention. His felony case will be presented to the next grand jury and his court date is set as September 28 for his misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

