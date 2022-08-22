Former East Idaho sheriff who pulled gun on church youth group accepts plea deal

Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com.

“In exchange for the plea, the parties have agreed to probation and 10 days of jail to be served during the course of that probation,” Wilkinson said in an email. “These provisions are binding on the court.”

Rowland was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both felonies, and exhibition of a weapon in November after he threatened a car full of teenagers with a gun, law enforcement said.

The then-sheriff pointed a gun at a vehicle containing seven girls and their church group leader in response to the girls putting a “thankful turkey” on his front door.

Rowland tendered his resignation in July. On Aug. 15, Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner was named the interim sheriff .

Rowland is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Stephen Dunn on Oct. 25.